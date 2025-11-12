I Draw Nebula Themed Fan Art Using Coloured Pencils

by

I draw a lot of fan art ranging from games, anime and Disney.

Since discovering my love for Prismacolor Pencils a few years ago, I experienced how well they blended together.

But I’ve always been incredibly inspired and in awe of the cosmos, and I wondered if i could draw nebulae and be able to reflect how beautiful I find this phenomenon in my work.

Now, its one of the most requested themes!

Here are a few timelapse videos of examples of the drawings I do incorporating nebulae into my fan art pieces.

More info: Instagram

Drawing The Cosmos Shell

Drawing Nebula Hunter Logo

Drawing Pewdiepie

Drawing Kaneki Ken

Drawing A Destiny 2 Hunter

Drawing a Nebula Ghost

Patrick Penrose
