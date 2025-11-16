I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

I have been exploring the wonderful world of Artificial Intelligence since last November. The speed it has been moving forward is just incredible. There are many different AI technologies that I have been using (Dall-e 2, Midjourney). Still, the latest called StableDiffusion seems to have some amazing qualities when it comes to creating realistic people from a single text prompt.
Here is a selection of images of various celebrities generated from a single text prompt by Artificial Intelligence. And it takes about 30 seconds to create that patch of 9 images. I’m sure you will recognize them all!
More of my Ai work can be found here!
