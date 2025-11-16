I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

by

I have been exploring the wonderful world of Artificial Intelligence since last November. The speed it has been moving forward is just incredible. There are many different AI technologies that I have been using (Dall-e 2, Midjourney). Still, the latest called StableDiffusion seems to have some amazing qualities when it comes to creating realistic people from a single text prompt.

Here is a selection of images of various celebrities generated from a single text prompt by Artificial Intelligence. And it takes about 30 seconds to create that patch of 9 images. I’m sure you will recognize them all!

More of my Ai work can be found here!

More info: Instagram | anttikarppinen.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#2

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#3

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#4

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#5

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#6

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#7

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#8

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#9

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#10

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#11

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#12

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#13

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#14

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#15

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#16

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

#17

I Created Celebrity Portraits With Artificial Intelligence (17 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I Knew I Wanted To Look Like That Every Single Day And So I Did” – TikTok User Went Viral Because She Dresses Like It’s The ’70s
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Manager Wants Their Employee To Serve Clients Right Before Closing, Employee Complies To Teach Him A Lesson
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Did You Want To Be When You Were A Kid And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “United States of Al”
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2021
Hundreds Of Classic Abandoned Cars Hidden In Swedish Forest
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How The Meeting Of Two Became The Art Movement Of Everyone In A Community
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.