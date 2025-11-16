I Created 9 Illustrations About Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

My name is Ravi Koranga and I’m a 26-year-old artist from India. I decided to create a theme I felt was important to share what’s happening in Ukraine.

The invasion of Ukraine drags the world back to the time of the Cold War. I’m trying to channel my pain and anger through my art. I hope this war will come to an end soon.

The world right now needs to unite for a peaceful world. Stop the war!

Hover – New World Order

Defend – New World Order

Help – New World Order

Freedom – New World Order

Face – New World Order

Guerilla War – New World Order

Seeds – New World Order

Cyber – New World Order

Evacuate – New World Order

