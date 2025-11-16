I Created 9 Illustrations About Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

My name is Ravi Koranga and I’m a 26-year-old artist from India. I decided to create a theme I felt was important to share what’s happening in Ukraine.
The invasion of Ukraine drags the world back to the time of the Cold War. I’m trying to channel my pain and anger through my art. I hope this war will come to an end soon.
The world right now needs to unite for a peaceful world. Stop the war!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | nft.wazirx.org | opensea.io | foundation.app | rarible.com
Hover – New World Order
Defend – New World Order
Help – New World Order
Freedom – New World Order
Face – New World Order
Guerilla War – New World Order
Seeds – New World Order
Cyber – New World Order
Evacuate – New World Order
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us