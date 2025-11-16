I Create Wearable Human Organ Pendants

I am Parth Kothekar, I am a papercut artist based in India. My journey with papercuts began in 2013, following which I also explored the medium of silver to cut out my designs.
The drive to challenge myself arose my curiosity about mediums other than paper. Silver was the first thing on my mind; after a couple of months of trial and error, I created my first series of hand-cut pendants.
The heart pendant caught the interest of a kidney donor who reached out to me to make a kidney-related silver pendant. This naturally moved me to design pendants of various other human body organs. These pendants are cut out of a 24 mm gauge silver sheet. They are available on my Etsy store.
Brain Pendant
Brain Pendant
Kidney Pendant
Kidney Pendant
Liver Pendant
Liver Pendant
Rib Cage Pendant
Rib Cage Pendant
Spinal Cord Pendant
Spinal Cord Pendant
Uterus Pendant
Uterus Pendant
Heart Pendant
Heart Pendant
Large intestine Pendant
Large intestine Pendant
Lungs Pendant
Lungs Pendant
