I Create Wearable Human Organ Pendants

I am Parth Kothekar, I am a papercut artist based in India. My journey with papercuts began in 2013, following which I also explored the medium of silver to cut out my designs.

The drive to challenge myself arose my curiosity about mediums other than paper. Silver was the first thing on my mind; after a couple of months of trial and error, I created my first series of hand-cut pendants.

The heart pendant caught the interest of a kidney donor who reached out to me to make a kidney-related silver pendant. This naturally moved me to design pendants of various other human body organs. These pendants are cut out of a 24 mm gauge silver sheet. They are available on my Etsy store.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

Brain Pendant

Brain Pendant

Kidney Pendant

Kidney Pendant

Liver Pendant

Liver Pendant

Rib Cage Pendant

Rib Cage Pendant

Spinal Cord Pendant

Spinal Cord Pendant

Uterus Pendant

Uterus Pendant

Heart Pendant

Heart Pendant

Large intestine Pendant

Large intestine Pendant

Lungs Pendant

Lungs Pendant

Patrick Penrose
