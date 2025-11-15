This Page Posts Pics Of Animals With Powerful Auras, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting Pics (New Ones)

Those of us who have been on the internet for the majority of our lives sometimes naively think that it has nothing new to offer us. How very wrong we are. In the dark recesses of the internet lie some incredible pages that defy rational explanation and have to be seen to be believed.
One of these is the ‘Animals With Powerful Auras’ Facebook page. With over 312k followers, it posts hilarious and slightly edgy content about, well, pretty much everything. It’s also chock full of photos of animals exuding powerful and threatening auras. What exactly does that mean? You’re about to find out, dear Pandas: you’ll know it when you see it.
The founder of ‘Animals With Powerful Auras’ shared that there’s not much rhyme or reason to their Facebook page. “It’s a lot of stream of consciousness,” they were candid with Bored Panda about how there’s a very important element of randomness behind what they post. In the mood to start your week off with another dose of animals with threatening auras? You’ll find Bored Panda’s earlier list about them right over here. Check it out once you’re done fully absorbing the Power in this article right here.
#1
Image source: realgoblinhours
#2
Image source: realgoblinhours
#3
Image source: realgoblinhours
#4
Image source: realgoblinhours
#5
Image source: realgoblinhours
#6
Image source: realgoblinhours
#7
Image source: realgoblinhours
#8
Image source: realgoblinhours
#9
Image source: realgoblinhours
#10
Image source: realgoblinhours
#11
Image source: realgoblinhours
#12
Image source: realgoblinhours
#13
Image source: realgoblinhours
#14
Image source: realgoblinhours
#15
Image source: realgoblinhours
#16
Image source: realgoblinhours
#17
Image source: realgoblinhours
#18
Image source: realgoblinhours
#19
Image source: realgoblinhours
#20
Image source: realgoblinhours
#21
Image source: realgoblinhours
#22
Image source: realgoblinhours
#23
Image source: realgoblinhours
#24
Image source: realgoblinhours
#25
Image source: realgoblinhours
#26
Image source: realgoblinhours
#27
Image source: realgoblinhours
#28
Image source: realgoblinhours
#29
Image source: realgoblinhours
#30
Image source: realgoblinhours
#31
Image source: realgoblinhours
#32
Image source: realgoblinhours
#33
Image source: realgoblinhours
#34
Image source: realgoblinhours
#35
Image source: realgoblinhours
#36
Image source: realgoblinhours
#37
Image source: realgoblinhours
#38
Image source: realgoblinhours
#39
Image source: realgoblinhours
#40
Image source: realgoblinhours
#41
Image source: realgoblinhours
#42
Image source: realgoblinhours
#43
Image source: realgoblinhours
#44
Image source: realgoblinhours
#45
Image source: realgoblinhours
#46
Image source: realgoblinhours
#47
Image source: realgoblinhours
#48
Image source: realgoblinhours
#49
Image source: realgoblinhours
#50
Image source: realgoblinhours
Follow Us