Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Experienced Something You Still Can’t Explain?

Have you ever had a moment that left you scratching your head, wondering if it was real or just in your imagination? Something so strange, mysterious, or unexplainable that it stuck with you long after it happened?
#1
I have. A few years ago I was leaving my part-time job on a weekend afternoon, about to go home, but for some reason I felt like I needed to go check my cattle at a rent pasture several miles in the other direction. I had just been there a day or two before, so there was no real reason to check them again, but I went anyway.
I drove up in front of the gate and could see the cattle grazing on the other side of the pasture, near a road, and everything looked fine. I was about to leave and go home, but again, I had a strong feeling I should go in the pasture and check them closer. When I did I discovered that someone had driven through the fence and back out again, leaving a large hole in the fence, near where the cattle were.
Another half hour or less and the cattle could have very easily gotten out onto the road and caused one or more accidents. I am not someone who jumps to divine intervention to explain things, but I don’t have a better explanation.
#2
I’ll have to choose one or two since I have so many.
I removed my jewelry you wash my face etc. Put everything on one of those little “Rings& Things” ceramic things kids get from school gift shops during holidays. This was same ritual I follow every night.
The next morning as I’m getting ready for the day I get my jewelry out of the holder and my diamond eternity band is missing. Everything else is there. No one has been in my room except my and hubby. We look everywhere but cannot find it. I’m really bummed out and can’t figure out what couldn’t happened to it.
About a year later I’m rearranging the bedroom furniture and move my beside table. And there UNDER the leg smashed into the carpet, my ring.
There is simply no way the ring could travel out of the bathroom and across my whole room to hide itself under a table. No clue.
#3
#4
I once met someone who wasn't a complete a s s hat.
