Hey Pandas, Which Conspiracy Theories Do You Think Are True?

There are many conspiracy theories surrounding us, some are false but others are true. So, what do you think you believe in conspiracy theories and if so, what conspiracies do you believe to be true?
#1
That aliens are real, but not like how *we* consider them. I believe that there is life out there, they’re just not advanced enough to visit us. I can’t believe we haven’t thought about this because we always think of aliens as hi-tech beings in disc shaped ships, but what if they were just wrapping up their neolithic age and going into the bronze age? It’s a question worth considering :D
#2
The government plants conspiracy theories so that when something real does get out, it’s disregarded
#3
People who don’t like pineapple on pizza are planted by the government to foster controversy and cause chaos in the pineapple-loving masses. Who’s with me?
#4
1. I believe the government and government-funded educational institutions have created technologies they don’t understand and have no clue what they’re capable of; i.e. artificial intelligence, CERN, Philadelphia Experiment…I think we have technology that’s beyond our understanding, who knows how much we (maybe alien tech, who knows) actually created ourselves and it could be catastrophic.
2. JFK was a hit, there was no second shooter, but the mob was behind it
3. I think it’s possible the CIA perfected MK-Ultra and it’s been being used on the civilian population in a variety of fashions
#5
#6
I don’t know how true it is, but I do believe a US government department, or at least a few people in a specific department, were in on it. I know others say they were there and it couldn’t be possible. But no one was there, nor paying attention if there were set ups being done. The way the towers collapsed, both of them, really did look like a controlled implosion demolition.
I recall being told by teachers when they told the class (not like the school didn’t have TVs on in the library and lunchroom showing CNN that morning) that it was thought it was too early in the morning for anyone to be at work in the towers but there were. This has stuck out in my memory ever since. I’m not sure if people were told this elsewhere, but it was told to us at my school.
Everything about it was just weird and chaotic, but somehow organized at the same time.
#7
1. Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.
2. Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself.
3. The Clinton body count is real.
#8
That there used to be societies with more advanced science than we have now.
Not like flying cars and stuff. Like things we haven’t discovered yet because we took a different path with science. Maybe using quantum physics or sound to accomplish things we can’t.
I’m even open to the idea that the ancient Egyptians were one of these cultures and we somehow lost their technology after the biggest pyramids were made.
Possibly they were wiped out by an ice age?
I’m not totally sold on it, but there’s too much evidence for me to discount the whole idea together.
#9
their doing shady stuff at the air force base my house i cant say which one for privacy but they are known for having reconnesince equipment there and routinely there are power outages at least twice a year just in my area and they nearly every day their flying jets around my neighboorhood
#10
A government agency or political people are sponsoring hate groups to keep people divided and in a constant state of fear… There is some kind of hate group that is brainwashing kids like sleeper cells until it’s their time to do a mass shooting. Then they somehow attribute the mass shooter to whatever group they want people to have negative hateful feelings for.
#11
One that has been proven real – Canadian government hired a university prof to develop a machine with “gay-dar”.
One I think has potential, cult leaders are government experiments to see what stories people will fall for in case the government ever has another “Hitler” like orator that can capture the attention of the masses rise up, so they will know how to curb their influence before it gets too much traction.
