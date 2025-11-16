I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

I walked at the seashore and wanted to convey the alluring sea spirit atmosphere. Just imagine how beautiful at first inconspicuous small flowers look against the background of the sea. I decided to create these miniatures as brooches, so you can afford to wear the original art on your clothes or bags!
All Brooches are unique. These are original acrylic paintings on canvas, not prints! They have a classic safety pin. Size D – 5,6 cm / 2,2 in. (You can watch the video on the link).
So what do you think of the possibility of having a personal piece of art right on you?
More info: saatchiart.com | Instagram | stasyav.com
#1 The Brooch “Flying Seagulls”
Image source: lisaradart
#2 Seascape With Boat And Gulls At The Seashore
#3 The Brooch Exactly At The Place Of Inspiration
#4 The Brooch “Flying Seagull” On The Wet Pebbles
#5
#6
#7
#8 Flowers At The Seashore
#9 The Brooch “Yellow Flowers At Seashore” On Backpack
#10 The Brooch “Seagull In Pink Sky” On The Wet Pebbles
#11 Art Brooches In Situ
#12 Art Brooches In Situ
