I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

by

I walked at the seashore and wanted to convey the alluring sea spirit atmosphere. Just imagine how beautiful at first inconspicuous small flowers look against the background of the sea. I decided to create these miniatures as brooches, so you can afford to wear the original art on your clothes or bags!

All Brooches are unique. These are original acrylic paintings on canvas, not prints! They have a classic safety pin. Size D – 5,6 cm / 2,2 in. (You can watch the video on the link).

So what do you think of the possibility of having a personal piece of art right on you?

More info: saatchiart.com | Instagram | stasyav.com

#1 The Brooch “Flying Seagulls”

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#2 Seascape With Boat And Gulls At The Seashore

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#3 The Brooch Exactly At The Place Of Inspiration

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#4 The Brooch “Flying Seagull” On The Wet Pebbles

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#5

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#6

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#7

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#8 Flowers At The Seashore

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#9 The Brooch “Yellow Flowers At Seashore” On Backpack

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#10 The Brooch “Seagull In Pink Sky” On The Wet Pebbles

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#11 Art Brooches In Situ

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

#12 Art Brooches In Situ

I Create Unique Pins, So You Can Have Personal Original Canvas Paintings Right On You (12 Pics)

Image source: lisaradart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
GoT Actor Kristofer Hivju Thanks Kit Harrington With Sweet Instagram Post Full Of Adorable Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Makes Optical Illusion Vases That Create Secret Images When Put Together (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Don’t Know About Leticia Cline
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2022
What It Was Really Like To Be At Woodstock Back In 1969
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Dog That Spent 10 Years In A Shelter Due To His Missing Leg, Old Age And Blindness Finally Finds His Forever Home
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
21 Clever Jokes That Only People Who Know Greek Mythology Will Laugh At
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.