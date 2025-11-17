I Create Stunning Illustrations With Themes Of Life, Nature, Rebirth, And Spirituality

by

My name is Venus Angelica and I’m a children’s book illustrator from Canada who creates engaging art pieces.

As a child – my most nurturing and connective moments were when my parents would read picture books at night – using outrageous voices and acting out the characters! The illustrations caught my eye – I’ve always been very visual, with a hyper fixation on colorful things. The exaggerated, playful characters in my story books enriched my big imagination!

My mom put a paintbrush in my hand at the age of 2 and I’ve been an artist ever since – I just never get bored of it!

I was especially drawn to those illustrated puzzle books that you can look at for hours and always have something new to discover visually.

I hope my drawings inspire others to remain curious, joyful, playful, and present. Bringing open the inner child from the corners of the soul. 

More info: venusangelica.art | Instagram | twitter.com

#1 Noah’s Ark

#2 Cloud Whale

#3 Oceanside From “What’s In Flora’s Shoebox” By Monster House Publishing

#4 How Are We Born ?

#5 Golden Owl For The Black Arcs

#6 Flora Grows From “What’s In Flora’s Shoebox” By Monster House Publishing

#7 The Journey From “What’s In Flora’s Shoebox” By Monster House Publishing

#8 What Happens After Death ?

#9 Evacuate The Tree

#10 Choose Your Path

#11 Golden Gaia

