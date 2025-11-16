Hey Pandas What’s A Weird Thing You Found In Your Bed? (Closed)

by

Just found ca 25 stickers in my bed. Puffy ones, ice-cream/cupcakes shapes…with glitter… And I have no idea how or why! :-))

#1

I found a pack of expired sharp cheddar cheese… it was covered in mold :,)

#2

a walnut lol

#3

A fish. I had come home from a two week vacation. My cat had fished it out of the tank and dissected it on the bed.

#4

The blade of a expo knife I lost last week. Fun times.

#5

Vomit under the pillow 🤢🤮

#6

A half eaten hot dog my puppy Sammy liberated from the trash. I felt it before I saw it. First impression was she had an accident. Quite relieved, although still grossed out, that it was undigested food.

#7

Blood. Absolutely everywhere. Turns out husband had a nosebleed in his sleep. I almost had a heart attack. When I say everywhere- I mean EVERYWHERE. Even on the dog. Headboard. Side table. Lamp shade. The wall. And pillows and blankets, of course. Now I make him use nose spray and we use a humidifier by the bed.

#8

A cutie hamster, yes, i saved it before i was going to bed.

