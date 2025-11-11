Food Not Food: I Can’t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

“Food Not Food” is a photography series of fake food made completely from ordinary household items. I started “Food Not Food” because I needed a creative outlet and wanted to do something completely out of the box. I love food but I can’t cook to save my life, and fake food doesn’t burn (normally).
Everyday items have since become so much more interesting. A shoelace becomes fettuccine, a bath sponge becomes a beer, matches become greasy french fries. I see food everywhere now – it’s either the best or the worst diet plan ever.
More info: designbykristina.com | Instagram
#1 Paper Clip Pasta
#2 Beer Cap-aroons
#3 Sponge Burger
#4 Kitchen Sandwich
#5 Nigiri Sush Eraser
#6 Sponge Ipa
#7 French Fried Fire
#8 Beer Bottle Cap Pie
#9 Post-It Popcorn
#10 Oreo Checkers
#11 Fortune Cookie
#12 Sponge French Toast With Rubber Band Raspberries
#13 Bubble Wrap Sushi
#14 Q-Tip Cauliflower
#15 Lightbulb Pear
#16 Carpet-Loaf Dinner
#17 Dishwasher Detergent Capsule Marshmallows
#18 Faygo Soda Cap Cake
#19 Shipping Envelope Doritos
#20 Twine Noodles
#21 Cfl Soft Serve
#22 Wine Cork Sandwich
#23 Cardboard Crackers
#24 Hand Soap Champagne
#25 Rubber Spaghetti
#26 Chicken Taco Salad From Coffee Filters
#27 This Pizza Is Going To Make Me Rich
