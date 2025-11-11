Food Not Food: I Can’t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

“Food Not Food” is a photography series of fake food made completely from ordinary household items. I started “Food Not Food” because I needed a creative outlet and wanted to do something completely out of the box. I love food but I can’t cook to save my life, and fake food doesn’t burn (normally).

Everyday items have since become so much more interesting. A shoelace becomes fettuccine, a bath sponge becomes a beer, matches become greasy french fries. I see food everywhere now – it’s either the best or the worst diet plan ever.

More info: designbykristina.comInstagram

#1 Paper Clip Pasta

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#2 Beer Cap-aroons

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#3 Sponge Burger

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#4 Kitchen Sandwich

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#5 Nigiri Sush Eraser

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#6 Sponge Ipa

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#7 French Fried Fire

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#8 Beer Bottle Cap Pie

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#9 Post-It Popcorn

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#10 Oreo Checkers

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#11 Fortune Cookie

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#12 Sponge French Toast With Rubber Band Raspberries

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#13 Bubble Wrap Sushi

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#14 Q-Tip Cauliflower

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#15 Lightbulb Pear

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#16 Carpet-Loaf Dinner

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#17 Dishwasher Detergent Capsule Marshmallows

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#18 Faygo Soda Cap Cake

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#19 Shipping Envelope Doritos

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#20 Twine Noodles

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#21 Cfl Soft Serve

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#22 Wine Cork Sandwich

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#23 Cardboard Crackers

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#24 Hand Soap Champagne

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#25 Rubber Spaghetti

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#26 Chicken Taco Salad From Coffee Filters

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#27 This Pizza Is Going To Make Me Rich

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

#28 This Pizza Is Going To Make Me Rich

Food Not Food: I Can&#8217;t Cook So I Make Food Out Of Everyday Items

