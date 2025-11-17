I Crafted A Wordle-Inspired Historical Figure Game With The Help Of AI

Hey there! Around last Easter bank holiday, I spent a few weekends on a little project. I’ve cooked up a game that’s like Wordle but with a historical flavor!

Each day, you get to unravel the identity of a famous historical figure.

Here’s how it works: you’ve got five clues to guess the name right. Need an extra hint? Well, you can either guess the full name or take it one step at a time by identifying one letter. It’s a fantastic way to have some quick, casual fun for a few minutes each day.

At the end of each game, I’ve thrown in some recommended books about the featured historical figure. If you’re curious to learn more about them, you can dive into these books. It helps support the game with a tiny fee from the sales.

I teamed up with ChatGPT to help generate those clues and suggest some intriguing historical figures to feature. But, of course, I had to do a little fact-checking, because sometimes the AI can get a tad, well, imaginative!

I’m also using Midjourney to create stunning portraits of these historical giants. It’s not easy to create convincing representations for people who lived before the invention of photography but it’s a fun way to explore Midjourney’s capabilities and limitations. I’m thinking of making these portraits collectibles for you when you play the game. Does it sound interesting?

More info: historychallenge.club

Like in Wordle you all have to guess the same answer. Some days it gets way harder!

Abraham Lincoln

Albert Einstein

Archimedes

Julius Caesar

Michelangelo

Nikola Tesla

Oscar Wilde

Queen Victoria

Vincent van Gogh

Alan Turing

William Shakespeare

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
