I Crafted A Wordle-Inspired Historical Figure Game With The Help Of AI

Hey there! Around last Easter bank holiday, I spent a few weekends on a little project. I’ve cooked up a game that’s like Wordle but with a historical flavor!
Each day, you get to unravel the identity of a famous historical figure.
Here’s how it works: you’ve got five clues to guess the name right. Need an extra hint? Well, you can either guess the full name or take it one step at a time by identifying one letter. It’s a fantastic way to have some quick, casual fun for a few minutes each day.
At the end of each game, I’ve thrown in some recommended books about the featured historical figure. If you’re curious to learn more about them, you can dive into these books. It helps support the game with a tiny fee from the sales.
I teamed up with ChatGPT to help generate those clues and suggest some intriguing historical figures to feature. But, of course, I had to do a little fact-checking, because sometimes the AI can get a tad, well, imaginative!
I’m also using Midjourney to create stunning portraits of these historical giants. It’s not easy to create convincing representations for people who lived before the invention of photography but it’s a fun way to explore Midjourney’s capabilities and limitations. I’m thinking of making these portraits collectibles for you when you play the game. Does it sound interesting?
More info: historychallenge.club
Like in Wordle you all have to guess the same answer. Some days it gets way harder!
Abraham Lincoln
Albert Einstein
Archimedes
Julius Caesar
Michelangelo
Nikola Tesla
Oscar Wilde
Queen Victoria
Vincent van Gogh
Alan Turing
William Shakespeare
