I Can’t Stop Painting On Damaged, Unplayable Vinyl Records And Converting Trash Into Art

For well over 15 years, I’ve been upcycling damaged and unplayable vinyl records. I’ll keep any records that are in decent shape and use the rest as a canvas. A pushpin through the middle is all that is needed to mount on the wall.

#1 It Will Probably Get Worse

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#2 Floss Daily

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#3 Pants First… Then Shoes

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#4 Never Try

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#5 It Is What It Is

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#6 Do The Best You Can!

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#7 Not Everything Ends Well

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#8 Visit Your Local Library

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#9 Look Both Ways

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#10 Shop Local

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

