I Can’t Stop Painting On Damaged, Unplayable Vinyl Records And Converting Trash Into Art

For well over 15 years, I’ve been upcycling damaged and unplayable vinyl records. I’ll keep any records that are in decent shape and use the rest as a canvas. A pushpin through the middle is all that is needed to mount on the wall.
#1 It Will Probably Get Worse
#2 Floss Daily
#3 Pants First… Then Shoes
#4 Never Try
#5 It Is What It Is
#6 Do The Best You Can!
#7 Not Everything Ends Well
#8 Visit Your Local Library
#9 Look Both Ways
#10 Shop Local
