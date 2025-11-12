I Animated Some Romanian Idioms So You Can See How Strange We Are

It’s really funny when you try to understand foreign expressions and idioms because most of them make no sense when you’re translating them. So is the case from Romanian to English.
I picked some interesting ones, opened up After Effects, brewed myself a bucket of coffee and this came out.
I hope you like them.
More info: behance.net
Cutting Grass For The Dogs (A tăia frunză la câini) – It means doing something useless, wasting time, just as cutting grass for dogs would be.
Gone With The Raft (Dus cu pluta) – When someone is crazy in Romania, we say he is no longer here, but he’s gone with the raft.
A Rub On A Wooden Leg (Frecție la picior de lemn) – A waste of time, something totally unnecessary.
Like A Pig In A Cornfield (Ca porcul în păpușoi) – Being quiet about something, usually when you’re guilty, as I’m sure pigs in cornfields do.
One’s Mustard Is Jumping (Îi sare muștarul) – When your mustard is jumping, in Romania, it means you are getting very angry.
