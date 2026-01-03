Woman Fed Up With Coworker Preaching Body Positivity While Skinny-Shaming, Blows Up At Her

Let’s be honest. We have all been conscious about our bodies at some point in our lives, whether it’s how we think we look or how others perceive us. It gets worse when we have people around that make backhanded comments disguised as ‘jokes’ or advice.
But how do you react when it comes from someone who constantly talks about self-acceptance and body positivity?
This is exactly what happened to a woman who found herself confused after a coworker — known for their social media posts about body positivity — constantly criticized her for being “too skinny.”
Over time, the repeated remarks began to take a toll on the woman and she called out her colleague for her “hypocrisy.”
What followed was a tense workplace confrontation, which made the woman turn to Reddit to understand if she had overreacted.
Woman faces harsh comments from a coworker who preaches body positivity
Repeated remarks left the woman questioning workplace boundaries
Her coworker’s hypocrisy made her angry and frustrated
Negative comments about weight or body shape can affect mental health
Studies show that even those considered underweight can face stigma and are victims of its harmful effects on health. Body shaming does not just hurt feelings, it can also lead to eating disorders, emotional stress, as well as depression and anxiety.
It can also make it harder to focus at work or at school, and impact your relationships with friends, coworkers, and family.
Worrying about being judged about your body type might even make you avoid social activities or keep to yourself.
Unsolicited opinions on appearance can hurt anyone
Body shaming isn’t limited to certain body types — it can happen to anyone.
It wasn’t long ago that actor and singer Ariana Grande took to social media to shut down critics shaming her for being “too thin.” The comments surfaced after her weight loss for the movie Wicked.
And this wasn’t even the first time. In 2024, she posted a TikTok for those worried about her appearance, reminding everyone that body-shaming — no matter the size — is never okay.
“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter,” she said. “If you think you’re saying something good or well intentioned, whatever it is… We just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much.”
Grande also said whether the criticism targets a celebrity or not, it’s “something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on.”
A workplace can feel unsafe when personal boundaries are crossed
Unsolicited opinions that make someone uncomfortable, put them down, or reinforce stereotypes are considered inappropriate — even if the speaker didn’t mean harm. They hurt trust, lower morale, and make teamwork harder.
In a recent survey of US employees, 91% said that rude behavior in the workplace has a negative impact on a company’s overall performance, while 81% said they find it difficult to concentrate after someone has done or said something rude.
A high percentage of employees said they have thought about quitting a job due to a rude coworker or boss.
The survey also found that bad behavior is often brushed aside at work. At least 57% employees said the company usually ignored rude behavior by star employees as long as they performed well at work.
“A culture that ignores rude interactions will eventually pay the price with a damaged reputation and departing employees,” said Tamara Rodman, a senior client partner in Korn Ferry’s Culture, Change and Communication practice, during the survey.
