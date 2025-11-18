45 Of The Weirdest And Most Homophobic Posts That Had To Be Shamed In This Group (New Pics)

by

For the members of the subreddit ‘Are the Straights OK?‘ observing heterosexual people’s behavior has become an anthropological exercise.

If you take even a quick scroll through its content, you realize that sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and other awful ideas still exist in modern communities.

“Is someone holding these poor souls hostage and forcing them to be together?” the moderators of the online group ask on its front page.

These posts serve as a poignant reminder of the ongoing need to tackle social prejudices.

#1 Double Standards

Image source: ExpertAccident

#2 Ugh. Just, Ugh

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#3 Subscribes To Her Onlyfans, Then Tries To Rat Her Out To Her Dad. I Have No Words

Image source: sirkidd2003

#4 Swimsuits

Image source: maryfairybobrry

#5 Imagine

Image source: mekkavelli

#6 What Is Wrong With People

Image source: bananasaremyfamily

#7 Matt Walsh Is A Controlling A**hole And 🖖 Jeffrey Combs 🖖 Is An Absolute Gem

Image source: MniTain38

#8 …where Do I Even Start?

Image source: kit11037

#9 This Seemed To Be Fitting Here

Image source: Carolyn_a7

#10 Cait Doesn’t Get It, And Neither Do I Mate

Image source: kittynouveau

#11 Heteronormative Home Decor

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Just Let The Straights Have A Little Representation!!!

Image source: unconventionlily

#13 Credit To U/Camerata5

Image source: SirDabbington-

#14 Why Would Parents Be Ok With Their Kids Going On A Field Trip To A Bar?

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Ah Yes, Misogynistic Christmas Cards For All!

Image source: BallOfAnxiety98

#16 This Sign Above A Children’s Toilet

Image source: Robin0660

#17 This Does Not Seem Okay

Image source: Noxium51

#18 Nope, Definitely Not Ok, It’s A Freaking Blanket!

Image source: mjot_007

#19 How Do You Even….what

Image source: Solicube

#20 From A Friend On Tumblr… Poor Guy

Image source: KazeoLion

#21 Texas

Image source: Rat-In-A_Top-Hat

#22 Ah, Poor Babies…

Image source: Tamika_Olivia

#23 I Genuinely Find This Hilarious Especially Knowing The Original Creator Was Being 100% Serious

Image source: lizzy_withall

#24 “How Am I Supposed To Respect You When Ur Afraid To Show Ur Body?”

Image source: Misty-Bunni-Girl

#25 Hmmmm

Image source: Western_Management81

#26 I Don’t Think They Are

Image source: pessimisticphycho

#27 Ah Yes Feminism, The Biggest Evil Plaguing Society 🙄

Image source: Duchess_satine_stan

#28 “Breastfeeding Your Daughters Is Wrong As It Provokes Lesbian Attraction”

Image source: Sandycheeeeeeeks

#29 Found On An Article🤷

Image source: setabadexample

#30 Unnatural Hair Color

Image source: nightmares_27

#31 That’s An Interesting Way To Say “I Don’t Understand Consent”

Image source: OkMathematician3439

#32 *converts To Satanism*

Image source: -_Illuminated_-

#33 Oh No

Image source: zzym_

#34 They Will Do Anything To Excuse Sa

Image source: razor2811

#35 Welcome To Today’s Episode Of “What Inanimate Object Are Women Being Compared To Today?”

Image source: mcraftgoodfnitebad

#36 Look Out It’s Raining Queer Again! Shelter!

Image source: reddit.com

#37 I Can’t Even

Image source: reallifelappen

#38 Yes Because Those Are Totally The Same

Image source: StefanMolyneux

#39 Yeah Absolutely Not

Image source: lizzy_withall

#40 Fetishization

Image source: LeafygutZ

#41 Ffs

Image source: yallbetterlikecats

#42 “I Will Not Explain”

Image source: amerix

#43 I Am Deeply Concerned For Their Future Children

Image source: locsandcrocs

#44 Ah Yes, How Can We Forget, The Least Okay Straight Of Them All

Image source: BitminIsGhost

#45 My Experience On This Subreddit So Far

Image source: Dingoatemycheze

Patrick Penrose
