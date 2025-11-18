45 Of The Weirdest And Most Homophobic Posts That Had To Be Shamed In This Group (New Pics)

For the members of the subreddit ‘Are the Straights OK?‘ observing heterosexual people’s behavior has become an anthropological exercise.
If you take even a quick scroll through its content, you realize that sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and other awful ideas still exist in modern communities.
“Is someone holding these poor souls hostage and forcing them to be together?” the moderators of the online group ask on its front page.
These posts serve as a poignant reminder of the ongoing need to tackle social prejudices.
#1 Double Standards
Image source: ExpertAccident
#2 Ugh. Just, Ugh
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#3 Subscribes To Her Onlyfans, Then Tries To Rat Her Out To Her Dad. I Have No Words
Image source: sirkidd2003
#4 Swimsuits
Image source: maryfairybobrry
#5 Imagine
Image source: mekkavelli
#6 What Is Wrong With People
Image source: bananasaremyfamily
#7 Matt Walsh Is A Controlling A**hole And 🖖 Jeffrey Combs 🖖 Is An Absolute Gem
Image source: MniTain38
#8 …where Do I Even Start?
Image source: kit11037
#9 This Seemed To Be Fitting Here
Image source: Carolyn_a7
#10 Cait Doesn’t Get It, And Neither Do I Mate
Image source: kittynouveau
#11 Heteronormative Home Decor
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Just Let The Straights Have A Little Representation!!!
Image source: unconventionlily
#13 Credit To U/Camerata5
Image source: SirDabbington-
#14 Why Would Parents Be Ok With Their Kids Going On A Field Trip To A Bar?
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Ah Yes, Misogynistic Christmas Cards For All!
Image source: BallOfAnxiety98
#16 This Sign Above A Children’s Toilet
Image source: Robin0660
#17 This Does Not Seem Okay
Image source: Noxium51
#18 Nope, Definitely Not Ok, It’s A Freaking Blanket!
Image source: mjot_007
#19 How Do You Even….what
Image source: Solicube
#20 From A Friend On Tumblr… Poor Guy
Image source: KazeoLion
#21 Texas
Image source: Rat-In-A_Top-Hat
#22 Ah, Poor Babies…
Image source: Tamika_Olivia
#23 I Genuinely Find This Hilarious Especially Knowing The Original Creator Was Being 100% Serious
Image source: lizzy_withall
#24 “How Am I Supposed To Respect You When Ur Afraid To Show Ur Body?”
Image source: Misty-Bunni-Girl
#25 Hmmmm
Image source: Western_Management81
#26 I Don’t Think They Are
Image source: pessimisticphycho
#27 Ah Yes Feminism, The Biggest Evil Plaguing Society 🙄
Image source: Duchess_satine_stan
#28 “Breastfeeding Your Daughters Is Wrong As It Provokes Lesbian Attraction”
Image source: Sandycheeeeeeeks
#29 Found On An Article🤷
Image source: setabadexample
#30 Unnatural Hair Color
Image source: nightmares_27
#31 That’s An Interesting Way To Say “I Don’t Understand Consent”
Image source: OkMathematician3439
#32 *converts To Satanism*
Image source: -_Illuminated_-
#33 Oh No
Image source: zzym_
#34 They Will Do Anything To Excuse Sa
Image source: razor2811
#35 Welcome To Today’s Episode Of “What Inanimate Object Are Women Being Compared To Today?”
Image source: mcraftgoodfnitebad
#36 Look Out It’s Raining Queer Again! Shelter!
Image source: reddit.com
#37 I Can’t Even
Image source: reallifelappen
#38 Yes Because Those Are Totally The Same
Image source: StefanMolyneux
#39 Yeah Absolutely Not
Image source: lizzy_withall
#40 Fetishization
Image source: LeafygutZ
#41 Ffs
Image source: yallbetterlikecats
#42 “I Will Not Explain”
Image source: amerix
#43 I Am Deeply Concerned For Their Future Children
Image source: locsandcrocs
#44 Ah Yes, How Can We Forget, The Least Okay Straight Of Them All
Image source: BitminIsGhost
#45 My Experience On This Subreddit So Far
Image source: Dingoatemycheze
Follow Us