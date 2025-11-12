Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We’re Not Jealous At All

by

We just love these comics by Israeli artist Yehuda Adi Devir! As a follow-on from our previous post, depicting he and his wife Maya’s adorable relationship, we have more cute and oh-so-relatable snapshots of the domestic bliss this talented couple share.

“My inspiration is my every day life with my wife,” Yehuda told Bored Panda. “Our comic series “One of those days” is based on real life moments that happened to us and was about creating a fun memories by illustration.”

Who knew marriage could be so much fun? The pre-wedding love affair has been presented endlessly as the height of romance, but we think that the everyday love that these two share, from the weird habits and quirks to simply helping each other carry the shopping, is much more romantic in its simple and lasting beauty. “My wife, Maya, and have been together for almost 8 years,” Yehuda told us. “We met long ago in our military service after a long period of friendship, we started dating and got married a year and a half ago.”

Maya is an artist herself, and collaborates with her husband to make the “One of those days” series. “The working process is me and my wife, Maya, together. Usually after something interesting for illustration happens to us, we tighten the concept and do a few composition sketches,” Yehuda told Bored Panda. “After that I sit down and start working. When I finish, Maya adds her suggestions for improvement, suggesting color, typography and so on. All of this process takes no more then a day.”

Yehuda has a large and varied portfolio of drawings and comics, which you can check out on his website. He loves his art and is living out his dream. “I began drawing from a really young age and got lucky by make a living out of my biggest hobby,” he said. “The art scene in Israel is really growing and I’m proud to be part of a community of talented and unique artists in my homeland.”

“I wanted to say a huge thanks to all our followers and the love we get. Thanks to you we can continue to create “One of those days”  and make the world a happier place!”

Scroll down below to check out Yehuda and Maya’s comics below, and upvote your favorites!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Website | Patreon

#1 Everything I Can Do She Can Do Better !

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#2 Love Hurts!

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#3 She’s Got My Back!

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#4 My Other Half

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#5 Knocking On Heavens Door

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#6 Old Man Yehuda…

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#7 Weight Lift

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#8 Happy Birthday To Me!

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#9 Follow Me New Yearzzz Eve…

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#10 Nobody Is Perfect

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#11 Caraoke!

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#12 Workaholic

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#13 Juicerstein

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#14 I’ts Party Time!

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#15 She Bought Me A Present…

Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We&#8217;re Not Jealous At All

Image source: Yehuda Devir

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lessons We Picked Up from Watching the Queer Eye Reboot
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2022
6 Sci-Fi Shows Like The Orville
3 min read
May, 20, 2023
Premature Twins Holding Hands Take Internet By Storm
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
John Oliver Made Mike Pence’s Rabbit the Star of a Gay Children’s Book
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2018
I Extend Famous Album Covers To Create Hilarious Stories
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
46 Hilariously Accurate Tweets That Sum Up What It Means To Be British
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.