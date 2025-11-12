Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We’re Not Jealous At All

We just love these comics by Israeli artist Yehuda Adi Devir! As a follow-on from our previous post, depicting he and his wife Maya’s adorable relationship, we have more cute and oh-so-relatable snapshots of the domestic bliss this talented couple share.
“My inspiration is my every day life with my wife,” Yehuda told Bored Panda. “Our comic series “One of those days” is based on real life moments that happened to us and was about creating a fun memories by illustration.”
Who knew marriage could be so much fun? The pre-wedding love affair has been presented endlessly as the height of romance, but we think that the everyday love that these two share, from the weird habits and quirks to simply helping each other carry the shopping, is much more romantic in its simple and lasting beauty. “My wife, Maya, and have been together for almost 8 years,” Yehuda told us. “We met long ago in our military service after a long period of friendship, we started dating and got married a year and a half ago.”
Maya is an artist herself, and collaborates with her husband to make the “One of those days” series. “The working process is me and my wife, Maya, together. Usually after something interesting for illustration happens to us, we tighten the concept and do a few composition sketches,” Yehuda told Bored Panda. “After that I sit down and start working. When I finish, Maya adds her suggestions for improvement, suggesting color, typography and so on. All of this process takes no more then a day.”
Yehuda has a large and varied portfolio of drawings and comics, which you can check out on his website. He loves his art and is living out his dream. “I began drawing from a really young age and got lucky by make a living out of my biggest hobby,” he said. “The art scene in Israel is really growing and I’m proud to be part of a community of talented and unique artists in my homeland.”
“I wanted to say a huge thanks to all our followers and the love we get. Thanks to you we can continue to create “One of those days” and make the world a happier place!”
Scroll down below to check out Yehuda and Maya’s comics below, and upvote your favorites!
#1 Everything I Can Do She Can Do Better !
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#2 Love Hurts!
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#3 She’s Got My Back!
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#4 My Other Half
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#5 Knocking On Heavens Door
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#6 Old Man Yehuda…
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#7 Weight Lift
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#8 Happy Birthday To Me!
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#9 Follow Me New Yearzzz Eve…
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#10 Nobody Is Perfect
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#11 Caraoke!
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#12 Workaholic
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#13 Juicerstein
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#14 I’ts Party Time!
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#15 She Bought Me A Present…
Image source: Yehuda Devir
