“Technically Works”: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

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Not everyone has the time or money to call in a specialist when faced with a problem that needs fixing. Sometimes we just need to do what we can with whatever we have available. In South Africa, we call it making an “akkeltjie”. I’m yet to find a direct English translation for that Afrikaans slang but think “quick-fix,” “modification,” “creative solution,” or “DIY mend that kinda, sorta works.”

Whether it’s putting a bumper sticker over a dent in your car door, or using a stapler to tailor your pants, us humans have the uncanny ability to figure something out. In Afrikaans, we say, “‘n boer maak ‘n plan” (a farmer makes a plan). Clearly the country has a knack for being innovative, resilient and never taking “no” for an an answer.

Around the world, people have been coming up with clever ideas to fix everyday issues. Some stranger and funnier than others. They proudly share the proof on a page called There I Fixed It regardless of whether said problem was truly “fixed” or not. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts to inspire anyone on the verge of giving up…

#1 My Stepdad Backed My Car Into A Semi… Fixed It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Chicka360

#2 “But Boss, I Don’t Think A 4×4 Plank Will Hold Up That Telephone Pole.” “Do I Pay You To Think Or Do I Pay You To Do What I Tell You?”

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: TheCheshireCody

#3 I Have No Title, Still Trying To Perceive What I’m Looking At

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Naptownfellow

#4 Not Really, But Ok

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: kesavadh

#5 Deactivated Esclator=stairs

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#6 So I’m Basically An Electrician Now

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: temporalwanderer

#7 Boeing Fixed The Door Blowout Problem. Thank Goodness!!

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Chronstoppable

#8 I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#9 Lighting Fixture Found In My Grandparents Basement

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: DoctorBurger

#10 Post Brain Surgery Rehab. My Hand Doesn’t Work So They Taped It Up So I Could…firmly Grasp It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: TheBlackCat13

#11 Why… Just Why

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: BertfromNL

#12 Idk, I’m Impressed

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: thanksamanda

#13 This Sub Was Suggested

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: prybarwindow

#14 My Cousin’s: From Multiple Rage Controller Flexes

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: MOEB74

#15 The Lord Giveth

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: PBSabre

#16 Amateur Mechanic Hack. Got Tired Of The Size Moving. Didn’t Have A Short Open End 17mm So This Worked

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: PBSabre

#17 Who Needs Em

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Actually_is_Jesus

#18 My Dad’s Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: PBSabre

#19 That Ought To Do It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: BosEsq

#20 Forbidden Jenga

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#21 You Are The Weakest Link

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: DrThrowawayToYou

#22 Needed A Lid Without A Hole. Didn’t Have A Lid Without A Hole. Screw It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#23 Fixed The Pcb

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: KRider92

#24 Almost Blends In

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: MRairden

#25 I Saw This Gracefully Repaired Car. Pretty Smart Gotta Admit

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Roar_Im_A_Nice_Bear

#26 In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It’s Perfect!

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: 0x5742

#27 Feels Like Shoddy Car Mirror Fixes Are Everywhere, But Here’s Another One

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: semus0

#28 Religious Signage In Public Toilet

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: This-is-not-eric

#29 Husband Dropped His Water Bottle On His Cell And New Immediately How To Fix It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Vampyre_Lilith

#30 Genius

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Livid_Day_985

#31 You Could’ve At Least Used The Right Color Bricks

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: rastroboy

#32 What Do You Mean I Need A New Windshield Wiper?

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: polenta23

#33 When Opening The Dishwasher Is Too Much Work

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#34 Electrical Pole Doesn’t Need Further Repair Just Put Up A Warning Gummy – Don’t Crash Here Again!

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: espero

#35 Just Arrived In Houston To Visit The Boyfriend’s Dad For The First Time In 11 Months. I Think He Was A Little Confused As To Why I Was So Excited! 😄

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: TNmelissaTX

#36 Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: AverageLCP

#37 Brand Loyalty

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: smithers85

#38 Fixed The Outlet, Boss

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: KingArfer

#39 Fixed The Leaking Roof Vent Boss

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: stilsjx

#40 My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: BertfromNL

#41 My Fiancé Has Ripped His Joggers At Work And Used Cable Ties 🤦‍♀️🤣

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Tsuki_xo

#42 City Mechanic Repairs Bumper With Drywall Screws

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: TheEVegaExperience

#43 Good Car Repair 🤣

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: gahdzila

#44 Elevator Button Fix Lockout

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: AAMeye

#45 Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: freewillcausality

#46 Perfect!

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: muffinlady90

#47 Why Replace My Almost Broken Old Dirty Screen When I Can Do This?!

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Emerald_bamboo

#48 My Car After A Fender Bender

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: StyleBosse

#49 Remember Him? He Is All Grown Up Now

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Ransidmeat

#50 My Cats Were Destroying My Plants, So I Fixed It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: muninn99

#51 Spectrum Fixed My WiFi A Few Months Ago. Just Realized They Used Two 4-Way Splitters

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Edosurist

#52 Mini Fridge Didn’t Come With A Bar To Hold My Drinks In Place, So I Improvised With LEGO. I’m Convinced Mostly Anything Can Be Fixed With LEGO

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: master_mather

#53 Louisiana Walmart. DIY Windshield Replacement

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: AppleSeed81

#54 So Smart

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Even_Watercress_9212

#55 Fixed My Bed

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Antique_Law_8081

#56 Good Bracing

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Idontnoidonhaveredit

#57 Washing Machine Literally Falling Apart? Just Tie That Shii Up – By My Mom

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#58 I’m Honestly Impressed With This ‘Repair’. If They Had Used Red Wire Ties, It Would Resemble A Baseball

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: dericn

#59 The Hotel Door Literally Didn’t Have A Lock. So A Little More Safety Measurements Were Needed

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: hallia4334

#60 The Door On The Copier Kept Coming Open. Not Anymore

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: bnfdhfdhfd3

#61 “Don’t Buy A Car If You Have To Park It Outside The Streets Of Manila”. I Suppose This Counts As Being Inside

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: JustZara11

#62 You Can Always Fix It Right Or

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: wwhijr

#63 Heater Valve On Old Chevy Cracked. Random Box Of Plumbing Garbage To The Rescue

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: rugernut13

#64 Better Than New

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#65 The Fan On The Portable AC Unit Was Too Weak So I Fixed It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: chrisyroid

#66 Found In The Wild

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: MrMixer

#67 Spotted This On The Men’s Room Door At A Service Call Today. At Least They Sanded It Smooth To Prevent Splinters, LOL

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: dericn

#68 My Dad Uses Water Filled Milk Jugs To Prop The Door Open In Their Hi Rise Balcony

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: grumpsuarus

#69 My Partner Fixed The Handle On Our Freezer Door

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Separate_Inflation69

#70 My Brothers Landlords Solution To A Leaking Shower

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: DarthJerJer

#71 Which One Of You Is This? Lmao

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: WithaK19

#72 Spotted At The Supermarket

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: kr4t0s007

#73 I Was Really Sick Of My Tomatoes Splitting Open In The Garden

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: mikebellman

#74 Saw This Vintage Toy At A Local Flea Market And Thought Of This Sub

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Calliope719

#75 The Front Of My Coffee Maker Keeps Popping Open So I Put A Jewelry Box Latch On It

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: GreenT1979

#76 This Was The Easiest Solution

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: nullr0uter

#77 My Popsocket Broke So I Designed A New One

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: smoosh13

#78 Found In The Celing Of Our Office Building. Projctor Mounted. Metal Bar Sticks About 4 Ft Out Of The Ceiling Tile Below. Previous Tentant

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: zodiac200213

#79 At The Local Waffle House

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: iceman92066

#80 Master Mind

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#81 At A Bar Somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere In Upstate New York

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Existing-Face-6322

#82 Tie Rod End

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: Not_me_no_way

#83 This Supermarket Quick-Fix Is Questionable

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: crasagam

#84 Blinkers Stopped Working And I Can’t Figure It Out

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: manoteee

#85 What Broken Window? This Is A Handy Boot Storage Solution

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: RainbowSkink

#86 My Rice Cooker Lid Latch Broke So I Had To Get Creative

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: lesleh

#87 Found This In The Wild

&#8220;Technically Works&#8221;: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)

Image source: BBTransLady

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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