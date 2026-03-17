Wife’s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

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When a person is not in the right frame of mind, they might do things that jeopardize their relationships. According to the WHO, bipolar disorder affects about 0.5% of the global population. Living with it is hard for the person, but it might be even harder for their partners.

This man didn’t even know his wife had bipolar disorder until he found some incriminating text messages that alluded to her cheating. When he confronted her, she had a breakdown and had to be hospitalized. The husband was on the fence about the future of their relationship but came back with an update 10 years later.

A husband faced a dilemma after finding out his wife might be cheating

Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

She was dealing with severe mental health problems, and her husband had to make a decision

Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

Image source: TatteredYahoo

The majority of commenters recommended that he get a divorce

Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

However, he didn’t listen to the advice and came back with an update 10 years later

Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

Image credits: Nathan Anderson (not the actual photo)

Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

Image source: TatteredYahoo

“Congratulations on seeing the good in the worst moment,” commenters reacted

Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Wife&#8217;s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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