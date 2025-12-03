Women Online Roast Men Who Say They Prefer The “No Makeup Look,” Here Are The 51 Best Posts

There are a whole bunch of reasons to take issue with modern beauty standards, but some men are very confidently incorrect that they are knowledgeable about how women can and should look. As always, when ignorance and confidence mix, these folks make sure everyone knows about it.
So we’ve gathered some of the best posts of women mocking men who say they prefer the “no makeup look” despite having only the faintest idea of what it actually is. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
#1
I feel like they should shave their beard off so we can see their undefined jaws and double chins 🤷🏻♀️.
#2
I just tell them I prefer a man that isn’t broke. Shuts them right up.
#3
The men I’ve known couldn’t even recognize lip fillers lol I generally just take it as a sign that they’re the kind of person who has opinions on things they don’t understand.
#4
Sounds like a man who thinks women’s choices should revolve around him, which isn’t a man I want to spend any time with.
#5
I think they don’t know what “no makeup” looks like. What they actually are saying is they prefer makeup that they can’t tell is makeup. I don’t wear makeup 99% of the time. On the days I wear natural makeup the world suddenly changes and men treat me completely differently.
#6
I wonder how they feel when women say they “prefer man with six-packs”….
#7
I couldn’t care less about what a man thinks about make up.
#8
You’re free to have a preference. Don’t shove that on to me. And don’t conflate your preference with deserving of respect.
#9
Annoyed, maybe also a bit amused. It’s not even the fact that they can’t tell (which is also true), it’s more that I have never once asked a man how much makeup he wants to see on a woman, and yet they insist on telling me anyway.
#10
“Oh you mean you prefer women who look conventionally beautiful but also like they didn’t have to put any work or effort into it, they’re just like that naturally without even trying” 😂.
#11
Indifferent. They grossly overestimate how much I value their opinion. And, considering I can see them and what that raggedy beard is camouflaging…Welp.
#12
Like most people here, I just laugh because they don’t know what that means. They might prefer “natural” make-up, but they’re not that perceptive.
#13
Somehow the guys who say that tend to fall for women with a lot of makeup on their faces, and then they try to pressure the woman to stop using it.
If you don’t want a woman with makeup then choose a woman with no make up!
#14
I guess I’m gonna have to start wearing makeup.
But in reality, most men don’t know what “no makeup” looks like and what they like is natural makeup. The only times I’ve been complimented by men for looking pretty without makeup I was wearing a lot of makeup. I replied by smearing it across my face.
My goal is to attract as few men as possible in my daily life. I would love if men just never noticed me at all. I only wear makeup because I need my photo taken for something and very rarely because it’s goth night at a club and I’m feeling creative.
#15
I don’y listen to men talk about their preferences lol. It’s really none of my business or concern and if they share with me unsolicited I usually shut it down quickly.
#16
If they did, they wouldn’t look at all of those made up women on social media. What I think is that a man wants HIS woman to wear less makeup once he has her. My ex husband said he hated makeup and then every time I’d put on eyeliner he’d want to have s*x and tell me he loved the liner. I had an old Russian crazy lady patient once who told me, (thick Russian accent) “you know you are beautiful but menz like the painted ladies. You can wear more on your eyes, paint your lips. They love the painted ladies…” I can still hear her in my head and laugh.
#17
“cool story, not sure why you think I care though?”.
#18
Same way I feel when men say anything, honestly.
#19
I just laugh at them lol. Dudes think Kim Kardashian rocks a bare-faced, “natural” look – it’s hilarious.
#20
I prefer a man who doesn’t give his opinion when no one asked for it, and yet here we are.
#21
It makes me cringe. Because most of the time, the type of guy that says that, tends to have weird views on women. I’m not trying to generalize, but it’s just something that is common among the guys that dislike makeup. Obviously not all, of them, but a lot of them.So, any guy who says that is an immediate red flag to me. Especially if he says it, without being asked about his opinion on makeup.
Honestly the men commenting here in askwomen explaining why they prefer women with no makeup, giving absolutely weird takes like “they’re less likely to lie about themselves” just prove my point of view. Red flag. Not the type of man I’d want to be around.
And most of the time, they can’t even tell apart a bare face from someone with a full face of natural looking makeup. .
#22
I wear makeup to look my best. I find it a wonderful creative outlet. And, applying it is kind of meditative.
My husband has complimented me while I was wearing makeup (but he didn’t know I was wearing any). He’s not wild about vivid lipsticks, but I wear them anyway – ‘cause I love them.
#23
I think they think they sound more down to earth but, as a professional makeup artist all I hear is “I prefer women that are naturally gorgeous” which is actually a bigger ask lol.
#24
I always think they’re lying and trying to pander or put another woman down at my expense.
#25
I feel like I’m not in the presence of a rational man.
#26
My husband says this, and makeup makes me break out anyway so it works out for me.
#27
I just assume they love girls with lots of makeup and that have work done. They usually actually like what they say they don’t.
#28
I’m a lesbian couldn’t care less.
#29
They don’t want club makeup they want clean face makeup.
When you actually don’t wear makeup you get asked if you are sick.
#30
I feel like adding MORE makeup
#31
If it’s someone I’m dating and they see me first thing in the morning with not a drop on and say I look most beautiful like this or something it’s lovely. For almost all other situations, it’s an ick and they can’t tell when women are or aren’t wearing makeup
#32
Some men praised me for wearing “almost no make-up” while I had a full face on. I don’t think they know what they’re saying.
#33
I roll my eyes because they have no idea what they are talking about. Most of them mean “I like a soft more natural make up look” They still want smooth, clear looking skin, no bags around the eye and a bit of mascara. They don’t know what they are talking about, they think they do, but they don’t. Just ignore men, you should be your own target audience. DO YOU LIKE IT? that is all that matters. Confidence is sexier than Sephora.
#34
I don’t really care. I rarely wear makeup and if I do it’s for me.
#35
I never wear makeup and prefer someone who can accept my body the way it is.
#36
I feel like laughing. Most men who say it declare it to the world like it’s some important piece of information and that they expect women to scurry off to the bathroom and remove their make-up in order to earn the man’s appreciation. Like, no one cares what you prefer, mister.
I also find it funny that men seem so adamant that they prefer natural women, yet the insta baddies with fillers, botox, a b**b job and full faces of more or less natural make-up are flooded with men thirsting after them in the comments.
Also, when I wear a full face of make-up, albeit more or less “natural” looking, I get approached by strangers asking for my number. When I wear nothing, I look like an ogre and could as well be invisible 😂.
#37
Many men think no makeup makeup is zero makeup
Also when they say they like natural looking women, they mean they only like naturally gorgeous women which great bone structure who look good even without makeup
But of course, no natural body hair tho.
#38
My first thought is “who asked you?” Because really… why do their opinions matter? Not once did I consider what men liked when I put green lipstick on and put three different types of glitter on my eyes.
I’m never insulted or anything, mainly because I don’t care about the opinions of uneducated people… and men who like “no makeup” obviously aren’t very educated in the art/skill/technique/trends of makeup.
#39
I put on clean girl make up for work, but if I went in with no make up they’d all be worried about my health and probably send me home.
When men say they prefer no make-up I assume they don’t know anything about make up. Even just a little tinted under eye cream or something to soften blotchiness or a little pore smoothing primer, or a little lip tint, it’s all make up.
in rare cases they actually do prefer absolutely zero make up it’s for strange reasons like they think they’re being catfished and they still only prefer 10’s and just youthful 10’s that aren’t “lying” with make up.
#40
I used to play a game with my male friends where I would either show pictures or point to girls and ask them what makeup they were wearing.
Unless someone had a glitter cut crease, they often had NO idea she was wearing any make up at all.
The average man has no idea what makeup even looks like.
In most cases, when men say this they mean they don’t like heavy, colorful or dramatic makeup. Which is fine, you can have a personal preference on aesthetics. But i find the wording a bit silly.
#41
Men like the idea of “no makeup” but in reality they just like more natural looking makeup. They have no clue at the end of the day.
#42
I feel that they mean they prefer a woman that is naturally perfect which is an odd thing to say when they themselves are mediocre at best.
#43
They lie. They lie so badly.
I’ve never met a guy who says that who genuinely *knows what that is, understands and prefers* women with no makeup.
It’s usually a superiority thing. Like those “I’m not like other girls” women who think they’re special if they burp in public. Some men think they’re superior if they claim to hate makeup, cuz makeup is “superficial, not intelectual” or whatever bs they’re saying. But they *are* superficial and will never actually date a woman who isn’t wearing makeup. They’ll just date one insecure enough to hind it from them.
#44
I’ve been told I wear too much makeup. I let them know I don’t care and didn’t ask for their opinion. That its for me to like.
They can’t dislike like it too much. It doesn’t stop them or other men for coming on to me.
Men are obtuse on these matters. I’m not trying to be mean. They genuinely can’t tell a natural makeup face from a naked one. Put on eyeshadow and eyeliner then it’s somehow too much.
All those Victoria Secret models, movie stars and singers they lust over be wearing a full set of makeup.
It’s funny how those celebrities and women like me that wear similar makeup are the ones they want to get with yet they supposedly hate the look that brings them to our yard.
Hypocrites.
#45
I almost never wear make-up so when a guy says that I always feel he is trying to butter me up and I don’t take it seriously. It feels like it’s just a line.
#46
I feel like they’re a) uneducated in women things and b) very silly. They don’t know what no makeup actually is and they will argue with any woman that tries to tell them.
#47
It’s less no makeup, and more using just enough make up to accentuate your features, instead of replacing them, that is the common preference. But also, some men just prefer actual no makeup. Just the natural beauty that they get to wake up to every morning.
#48
Great! I’ve never worn makeup in my life!
#49
I don’t like my men wearing makeup so it seems fair. Like someone else commented, I think they really mean natural makeup instead of no makeup.
#50
Like my eyes are gonna roll out of my head.
#51
I immediately assume they are superficial and have no clue what they’re talking about. What’s the value in telling me this?
