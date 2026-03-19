Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

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Mechanical bulls, complicated songs at karaoke and open marriages are all places where people often vastly overestimate their abilities. While it can truly work for some, most people interested in that sort of relationship need to really think about the consequences.

A woman shared her tale of agreeing to an open marriage after her husband revealed that he was no longer interested in her. As so often is the case, he got more than he bargained for. Later, she shared a series of updates detailing how they handled their new arrangement and how it panned out in the end.

Sometimes the spark disappears later in a relationship

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

So one husband asked his wife if they could open up their marriage

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: lookstudio (not the actual photo)

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

She gave some more info later

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Readers thought the husband got exactly what he asked for

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Later she shared an update

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: Ambreen (not the actual photo)

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

People thought he got what he deserved

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: fxquadro (not the actual photo)

She also came back with more details later

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

Readers had some suggestions

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

There was one final update

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: Camandona (not the actual photo)

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

People wished her luck

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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