Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

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Blending families, like brain surgery, takes a delicate touch. There are a lot of complicated dynamics and pitfalls, so it’s wise to talk about some things before tying the knot. Unfortunately, sometimes even that isn’t enough.

A woman asked the internet for advice after realizing her new husband seemed to be having second thoughts about an agreement they had before getting married. She had a child from her first marriage and discovered that her new husband didn’t want to bring the boy with them after a move. Later she shared what happened next.

Bringing a child into your new marriage means some open communication beforehand

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

Global Residence Index / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

But one woman began to realize her new husband didn’t necessarily want her son around

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

korrawinj / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

tornbythis

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

tsyhun / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She answered one particular comment

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

Others thought that this situation had a clear solution

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Later she shared an update

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

boggy / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

tornbythis

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One reader gave her some advice

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

Commenters thought she made the right call overall

Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife
Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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