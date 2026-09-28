Man Takes A Promotion And Has To Move Countries, Forgets About His Agreement With His Wife

Blending families, like brain surgery, takes a delicate touch. There are a lot of complicated dynamics and pitfalls, so it’s wise to talk about some things before tying the knot. Unfortunately, sometimes even that isn’t enough.
A woman asked the internet for advice after realizing her new husband seemed to be having second thoughts about an agreement they had before getting married. She had a child from her first marriage and discovered that her new husband didn’t want to bring the boy with them after a move. Later she shared what happened next.
Bringing a child into your new marriage means some open communication beforehand
Global Residence Index / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But one woman began to realize her new husband didn’t necessarily want her son around
korrawinj / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
tsyhun / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She answered one particular comment
Others thought that this situation had a clear solution
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Later she shared an update
boggy / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
One reader gave her some advice
Commenters thought she made the right call overall
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