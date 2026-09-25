Guy Comes Into Girlfriend’s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn’t See The Big Deal

by

Not every man, but somehow, always a man? One woman was enjoying a night out with her book club, drinking wine and chatting about her favorite reads. It should’ve been a fun, relaxing evening with fellow book lovers. That is, until her husband showed up and decided to make a spectacle of himself.

He grabbed her book and started reading her privately highlighted passages out loud for everyone to hear. Despite her repeatedly asking him to stop, he kept going, insisting it was just a joke. Eventually, one Reddit user had seen enough and decided to take matters into his own hands. Read the full story below.

One woman’s night at book club took a nasty turn when her husband decided to embarrass her in front of everyone

Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal

OaklandImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Guy Comes Into Girlfriend’s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn’t See The Big Deal

Seeing how uncomfortable she was, another man stepped in

Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal

bernardbodo/Envato (not the actual photo)

Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal

Best-Pirate5073

Many readers thought the man did the right thing by intervening

Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal

Others shared similar experiences of their own

Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal

Some, however, felt the man had overstepped

Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal
Guy Comes Into Girlfriend&#8217;s Book Club Just To Embarrass Her, Doesn&#8217;t See The Big Deal

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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