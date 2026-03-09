26 Surreal Makeup Illusions By This Artist That Might Make Your Brain Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Artist Mimi Choi doesn’t use makeup just to enhance beauty. Instead, she uses it to completely challenge the way we see. Through clever shadows, perspective tricks, and a huge dose of imagination, she transforms her own face into incredible optical illusions that make people look twice just to understand what’s going on.
Eyes suddenly multiply, faces twist and shift, and skin appears to open, melt, or disappear altogether. And the wildest part? Every single effect is created using only makeup and a lot of patience. The result is the kind of art that makes you pause and wonder: “Wait, am I actually seeing this right?”
Scroll down and see how long it takes before your brain starts short-circuiting. Spoiler: it might happen sooner than you think.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com | mimichoimakeup.com
#1
Image source: mimles
Based in Vancouver, Canada, Mimi Choi is known around the world for turning her own face into a canvas for surreal visual experiments. Born in Macau and later moving to Canada, she originally worked as a preschool teacher before deciding to pursue her creative passion and study makeup artistry at the Blanche Macdonald Centre. What started as a Halloween experiment during her training quickly evolved into a unique artistic direction that would later attract millions of fans online.
#2
Image source: mimles
#3
Image source: mimles
Today, her mind-bending creations regularly go viral across social media, where viewers often struggle to believe the images aren’t digitally edited. Choi carefully paints each illusion freehand using ordinary makeup products, sometimes spending hours building layers of shadow and perspective until the final effect feels almost impossible. The results blur the line between beauty, painting, and optical illusion — proving that makeup can be much more than decoration; it can be a powerful form of visual art.
#4
Image source: mimles
#5
Image source: mimles
#6
Image source: mimles
#7
Image source: mimles
#8
Image source: mimles
#9
Image source: mimles
#10
Image source: mimles
#11
Image source: mimles
#12
Image source: mimles
#13
Image source: mimles
#14
Image source: mimles
#15
Image source: mimles
#16
Image source: mimles
#17
Image source: mimles
#18
Image source: mimles
#19
Image source: mimles
#20
Image source: mimles
#21
Image source: mimles
#22
Image source: mimles
#23
Image source: mimles
#24
Image source: mimles
#25
Image source: mimles
#26
Image source: mimles
