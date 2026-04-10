Husband Neglects Pregnant Wife After Finding His “Chosen Family”, She Makes Him Choose

We all want to feel like we matter most to our partner, that they support us and put us first when it counts. But sometimes, even in strong relationships, it doesn’t feel that way. Maybe your partner is busy with friends, hobbies, or work, when you need them the most. It can sting, and even spark feelings like jealousy or frustration.
That’s exactly how one pregnant woman felt when her husband started spending nearly every weekend with a new circle of friends.
Sharing her story online, she revealed how a woman in her husband’s new circle sent her green-eyed monster into full-on beast mode.
A pregnant woman was frustrated that her husband was spending a lot of time with his new friends
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)
She even started feeling jealous of a woman in his social circle
Image credits: drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: deadacre
Image credits: jpchret / freepik (not the actual photo)
Jealousy helped our ancestors survive, and it can help us too
Pretty much all of us have felt a bit of jealousy in our lives. For example, feeling uncomfortable when someone gets a big promotion you always wanted, or the discomfort that comes from watching an attractive person flirt with your partner.
These feelings might be annoying, but they don’t mean something is wrong emotionally or that you’re a crazy person. It’s also not some automatic proof that your partner is doing something shady, or that your relationship is doomed.
From an evolutionary standpoint, jealousy actually makes a lot of sense. Our ancestors lived in small, tight-knit groups where keeping a partner’s attention on you was literally about survival. If your mate strayed or invested their energy elsewhere, it could mean fewer resources or less protection for your children.
So our brains evolved to notice these threats and ring a little emotional alarm bell. Today, the stakes aren’t tied to survival, and single parents or communities can raise kids successfully, but that instinct hasn’t gone away.
Studies show that the threat of physical infidelity is certainly one antecedent of jealousy in romantic relationships. But a partner’s involvement in a competing friendship may also be seen as problematic.
Of course, people can have platonic friends of either gender, but that really isn’t the issue here.
Research shows that people can become jealous when a partner’s friendships interfere with their own relational or material goals. It’s not just because of attraction but because it feels like competition for attention or time.
Some people may also feel jealous of a partner’s friends because they interpret time spent together as a threat to closeness, even if the friendship is completely benign.
Experts believe that occasional jealousy can be normal. But persistent or disproportionate jealousy often means that your needs are not being met or you’re feeling neglected in a relationship.
Jealousy can be triggered by something as small as your partner texting a friend instead of answering you.
A recent survey in the US found that about 26.3% of breakups were due to jealousy and trust issues, with jealousy often connected to checking a partner’s social media daily.
Pregnancy can amplify emotions, and support matters even more
A study found that pregnant women can show different jealousy responses than non‑pregnant women when presented with scenarios involving rivals.
Hormones can make pregnant women more sensitive and reactive — so things that might have barely registered before can suddenly hit them harder.
And the feelings can get worse if a partner is distant or spending time on hobbies or friends while leaving chores and baby prep to the pregnant person.
When a partner prioritizes other commitments over the growing family, it’s understandable for the other person to feel jealous or protective of their relationship. That emotion can act as an early warning sign that something needs attention.
But jealousy doesn’t have to signal the end of a relationship. In fact, experts believe that the feeling can actually remind both partners that they value the relationship and want to feel secure in it.
Open communication and setting boundaries are two main steps to manage the emotions.
“Transparency will help both of you to feel more secure. It will enable a jealous partner to feel reassured that nothing’s being concealed from them and help both of you to understand where their jealous feelings come from,” says Dr Jacqui Gabb, professor of sociology and intimacy at The Open University.
Jealousy can actually become a tool for growth when it’s acknowledged and talked about.
And this Reddit story is a great example of this fact. Advice from netizens encouraged the pregnant woman to set firmer boundaries with her partner, and once she did, they both were happier for it.
At the end of the day, it’s about how you respond to your feelings that matters.
If the green‑eyed monster rears its head again, don’t ignore it or shame yourself for it… Instead, use it as a chance to understand your needs and set boundaries.
The woman provided some more info in response to the comments
Many people shared their opinions and advice
The woman gave an update on her situation after 2.5 years
Image credits: Matthew Ball / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Clint Bustrillos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: deadacre
Many people were happy that the woman took a stand for herself
Follow Us