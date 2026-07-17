Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn’t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

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If you ever played the game “is it cheating if,” you know that people’s understanding of fidelity can vary wildly. Still, you wish that by the time you’re married to someone, the two of you have worked out the rules—which is what this woman thought until her husband’s ex had gotten into the hospital.

He reassured her time and time again that he only wanted to care for her, but as time went on, the woman began to feel there was more emotional intimacy than her partner admitted. And after meeting the ex herself, she realized she was right.

This woman and her husband couldn’t stop fighting over how much he — or they — should help his sick ex

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn’t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

He was calling her jealous and insecure for not wanting him to get personally involved

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Amibengweird

Most people thought the woman’s concerns were valid

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

But some disagreed

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Eventually, she posted an update on her situation, and it was clear that they couldn’t find any common ground

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Amibengweird

People who were following her story started to sense that her husband had already checked out of the marriage

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

It turned out the woman’s initial instincts were right

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Amibengweird

People were surprised but not shocked to see their worst predictions come true

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

In the end, the husband’s ex didn’t make it

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Image credits: Amibengweird

Everyone praised the woman for holding her ground

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn&#8217;t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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