The Internet Admires Man’s Shiny Spine As He Kicks His Mom Out Of His Home: “Not Sad To See You Go”

Not every grandparent is eager to be involved in their grandchildren’s lives. Some are happy to babysit every single day, while others would rather take on a passive role and stay on the sidelines. If a grandmother or grandfather is going to live with their relatives, though, they should be willing to contribute to the household.
One woman finally reached her breaking point after her husband’s mother made it clear that she wasn’t willing to babysit her grandchildren anymore. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This woman didn’t mind letting her mother-in-law stay with her family if she helped out
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But once it became clear that the grandmother had a terrible attitude, she was kicked out
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: NotSoGlam215
Later, the author shared some more details about the situation
Not all grandparents are up to the task of babysitting
Every family is different, and each one is allowed to create the relationships that they desire. If a couple decides that they don’t want their kids hanging out with their grandparents often, they can set boundaries and limit visits to once a year.
On the flip side, if parents want their kids to spend every day bonding with their grandparents, it might make sense to ensure that they live close by, or even in the same house. The most important thing is that everyone’s on the same page.
If Grandma and Grandpa are going to move in, there should be a discussion about how much they’ll be expected to contribute to the household. Otherwise, things might quickly start to spiral.
While some grandparents would love nothing more than to babysit their grandkids each day, More Than Grand notes that grandparent babysitting burnout is a real issue. It’s no secret that taking care of kids is not an easy task, so it can be much harder for senior citizens.
They may not have as much energy or mobility anymore, so chasing a child around a playground might take a lot out of them. Plus, if they’re expected to pay for the children’s meals and excursions, the costs can add up quickly.
More Than Grand notes that before agreeing to watch the littlest members of the gamily, grandparents should consider what other commitments they have, if they can afford it, whether or not they’re willing to give up their independence, and if their child has been clear about their expectations.
As uncomfortable as it may be, homeowners always have the right to evict guests from their house
They should also consider whether they’re simply helping out or making their adult children dependent on them. And if they’ll be taking care of small children for long periods of time, they must ensure that they’re up to the task and prepared for anything.
While it’s unfortunate that the living situation in this story didn’t work out, sometimes it’s necessary to evict a family member from your home, no matter how much you love them. It may be uncomfortable, but Realtor.com notes that the homeowner has every right to do so if the tenant is not on a lease.
Generally, it’s best to serve them with a notice to vacate, giving them a reason why and when they must leave. If they don’t leave by the deadline, it may be time to consult a lawyer.
Of course, you’ll want to avoid escalating the situation if you’re dealing with a relative, but desperate times call for desperate measures. At the end of the day, as the homeowner, you have the final say in who is welcome in your home. And if they’re not pulling their weight or respecting you and your family, they don’t deserve to be there.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. What would you have done if you were in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’d like to read another article from Bored Panda featuring similar family drama, look no further than right here.
Readers were thrilled to hear that the mother-in-law finally got what she deserved
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