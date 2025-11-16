Mom Is Embarrassed After Nanny Quits Because She “Couldn’t Be Around My Husband Another Day”

Recently, a first-time mom of 6-month-old twins who goes by the handle DearRiver4425 asked for advice on the r/Nanny community. In a post, she shared how their babies’ nanny began acting weird and couldn’t wait to leave, although everything went fine in the beginning.

“I didn’t exactly blame her, she’s caring for infant twins. I’m often excited to go to work so I can get a break from them,” the author explained but added that there must have been some bigger reason.

One Friday night, when her husband and nanny were both at home, the woman witnessed a little incident. “Oh, I think (son) has a poopy diaper. Nanny is still here, it’s her job, just let her do it,” he casually said to his wife.

This left the author appalled and it soon became clear it wasn’t the first time her husband had ordered the nanny around. Let’s see how this story evolved and be sure to share your advice in the comments.

Image credits: pvandermaesen0 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Engin_Akyurt (not the actual photo)

The author also clarified a couple of details about the whole situation

Mom later came back with an unfortunate update about the nanny

With a second update, the author broke out yet more news about why the nanny felt so uncomfortable being around her husband

In the last edit, the author noted that some things that happened in this situation she is keeping private

Image credits: DearRiver4425

Many people had a lot to say about this whole situation

