Husband Throws Temper Tantrums Whenever He Gets Sick, Wife Can’t Handle It And Calls His Mother To Collect Him

When you’re tying the knot with someone, you’re automatically committing to their every flaw. Some folks don’t fully open up until something big triggers them – others are like an open book, but chances are you’ll still end up learning something completely new about your significant other.
Being in a relationship is hard in general, two people with absolutely different mindsets and contrasting qualities trying to make it work – it’s a job and a half. Though, when partners are aware of their wrongdoings, they tend to fix the broken and live happily ever after. But that’s not always the case, as sometimes people frankly don’t understand that they’re hurting their other halves.
This online user shared her fairly aggravating story on one of Reddit’s communities. The author is a proud owner of a husband that tends to have temper tantrums whenever he gets sick, and when the woman couldn’t handle it anymore, she decided to reach out to her mother-in-law and persuade her to collect her child.
More info: Reddit
“…In sickness and in health” but only until your partner begins to act like a fool
Image credits: Jonathan Lin (not the actual photo)
The post itself received 12K upvotes and 1.3K worth of comments debating over the man’s behavior. Many users were puzzled as to why the OP kept enduring her significant other’s temper tantrums, as he clearly shows no signs of remorse since he kept repeating the same “mistakes” over and over again.
Woman’s husband keeps disrespecting her whenever he falls sick, so she called her MIL to pick him up
Image credits: Reddit
The author began her story by expressing some gratitude to her mother-in-law. She mentioned that despite the fact that she was a struggling single mom, she did an outstanding job raising her husband. However, there was a slightly irritating issue that the OP wanted to talk about.
Image credits: Reddit
The author’s husband struggles with a man-child syndrome that only comes out whenever he happens to get sick. She mentioned that it’s practically impossible to be in a room with him, as he will not hesitate to make everyone’s life a total hell. The OP then proceeded to give some examples: those include him blatantly disrespecting her, demanding that she cook and clean while being extremely passive aggressive with his words.
Image credits: Reddit
Although the wife makes sure to say that as soon as the sickness leaves him, the man becomes very apologetic and even admits that the way he acted was embarrassing, at the very least. However, it doesn’t change the fact that he keeps expressing his aggression at her simply because he feels uncomfortable.
Image credits: Reddit
The OP then begins to tell the story that practically made her lose her mind. On a lovely morning, when her husband was suffering from agonizing pain (because what else could explain his behavior), she was cooking him breakfast when the man decided to throw a temper tantrum and violently push his plate off the table as he couldn’t taste his food.
Image credits: Reddit
The plate, of course, shattered into a million pieces, which instantly infuriated the man even more. But without any second thoughts, he decided to just leave his wife to it. Naturally, the woman couldn’t handle his childish outbursts, so she decided to contact her mother-in-law to come and collect him. The mother gladly came to the rescue, however the wife did get called a “stupid a-hole” for involving his precious mother.
Fellow Redditors questioned the man’s behavior but fully supported the OP
Follow Us