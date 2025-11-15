People Are Sharing Bad Stock Photos Of Their Jobs That Are So Far From Reality, It’s Hilarious (35 New Pics)

Whether we’re talking about the dark side of stock photography or images you won’t be able to unsee, the Internet seems obsessed with these tasteless crimes against photography. Such lousy pictures really stand out from the crowd—over-exaggerated emotions, questionable settings, poor editing—the list goes on. Bad stock photos have that rare quality of capturing our attention, and examples of workers failing at their jobs are a source of pure comedy gold.

People all across the internet are laughing at images of librarians poking at computer screens, astronomers in lab coats looking at the sky, or marketing managers taking meetings fully dressed at the beach. Via a viral Twitter hashtag, #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob, users share absurd interpretations of their professions.

Since you can never get enough of such posts, Bored Panda has collected a variety of strange and funny pictures from this hashtag. Scroll down, upvote your favorites and make sure to check out Part 1 of this post!

#1

Image source: Andrew_AL98

#2

Image source: CommanderVolkov

#3

Image source: DrJenGunter

#4

Image source: JimMFelton

#5

Image source: medievalismish

#6

Image source: JuliusGoat

#7

Image source: The_Wright_Book

#8

Image source: MikeSidel

#9

Image source: turnd0wn4whit

#10

Image source: XtremeRPh

#11

Image source: myelfeyessee

#12

Image source: tauntz

#13

Image source: skepticpedi

#14

Image source: firefoxx66

#15

Image source: Trouty_Trout

#16

Image source: Nicolapennill

#17

Image source: tex_storm

#18

Image source: johnthevet

#19

Image source: emilypawley

#20

Image source: ShannaGermain

#21

Image source: HHFlashbacks

#22

Image source: chef09876

#23

Image source: doegox

#24

Image source: physicsJ

#25

Image source: Anonyvet

#26

Image source: fossilrich1

#27

Image source: melindajames_

#28

Image source: phildiggle

#29

Image source: RevJodyStowell

#30

Image source: sokodraws

#31

Image source: 0xAmit

#32

Image source: iamjustJS

#33

Image source: prabhu_shardul

#34

Image source: BrightSilence

#35

Image source: ASUrelle

