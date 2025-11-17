People Are Sharing Pics Of Life 100 Years Ago, And They Might Put Things In A New Perspective

Humans are nostalgic creatures. There’s simply something magical about traveling back in time to witness the black and white (or bronze tinted) world before us. Is it the nostalgia for better, simpler times? Or perhaps a hunt for costume ideas for an Edwardian-era party? Either way, scrolling through photos of the bygone days is a joy in itself, no matter the reason.
That’s why today we gathered some of the most captivating photos that were taken 100 years ago. Right about when horses were still the most popular (although fading) form of transportation, and Mount Rushmore was nothing but a rock. So whether you’re a photography aficionado or a history nerd always looking for new pieces of a puzzle that is life before us, we hope you enjoy this century-old album.
#1 Phoebe Ann Moses Butler, Also Known As Annie Oakley, Aiming A Rifle In 1922
Image source: Underwood & Underwood
#2 Beauty Show In 1922
Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.
#3 Youngstown, Ohio Confectioner. Harry B. Burt Filed The First Patent For His Signature Method Of Chocolate-Coating His “Good Humor” Ice Cream Bars
Image source: Mahoning Valley Historical Society
#4 Delegation Of Minnesota League Of Women Voters With A Mile Signatures For World Court Proposal
Image source: Harris & Ewing
#5 Helen F. Day, A Blind Woman, Who Published Searchlight, A Publication For Blind Children. She Is Probably Holding A Device For Printing In Braille
Image source: Bain News Service
#6 My Family’s Jewelry Store Is In The Exact Location It’s In Now, But In 1922
Image source: Keldeo_7923
#7 A Woman Holding A “Cane Flask” During Prohibition In 1922, Washington, D.C.
Image source: wikipedia
#8 National Women’s Party Group In 1922 April
Image source: Library of Congress
#9 Fire Engine Drawn By Running Horses
Image source: Library of Congress
#10 Madame Asta Souvrina And Her Dog Listening To The Radio
Image source: Underwood & Underwood
#11 A School For Girls In Arabian Peninsula, Bahrain
Image source: Joint Archives of Holland
#12 A Broken T Model Ford
Image source: National Photo Company
#13 1923 Girl Basketball Team
Image source: Indiana Deaf History Museum
#14 In 1922 In The Volga Estuary, A Beluga Sturgeon Was Caught. It Was Around 23 Feet And Weighed 3,463 Lb. They Truly Are Dinosaurs Of The Sea
Image source: SquadLover
#15 “No More War” Demonstration In Germany. 1922 July 10
Image source: Library of Congress
#16 Albert And Elsa Einstein In Japan With Local Hosts, 1922
Image source: Courtesy of Meiji Seihanjo
#17 Austrian Nobleman Takes “Traveling Candy Store” On The Road In 1922
Image source: Underwood & Underwood
#18 Pharoah’s Daughters, Water Carriers. Egypt
Image source: Library of Congress
#19 Chemistry Class Teacher
Image source: The Utrecht Archives
#20 Pharmacist Mixing Medicine With Mortar And Pestle. 1923 March 5
Image source: Library of Congress
#21 Test Flight Of Pescara’s Helicopter, 1922
Image source: Bibliothèque nationale de France
#22 Tornado Over The Capitol In 1922, May
Image source: Austin History Center
#23 2022 Energy Predictions. New York Sunday Newspaper In 1922 May 7
Image source: Library of Congress, Washington, DC
#24 Man Holding North-Western Type Of Spearthrower And Wearing Pubic Fur Tassel. Wardaman People, Northern Territory
Image source: Herbert Basedow
#25 The Last Message Left By 47 Entombed Miners In Argonaut Mine, Jackson, Calif. Written With Carbide Lamps On The Face Of The 4350 Foot Drift
The message on the wall reads: “3 O’clock, gas getting strong”
Image source: Library of Congress
#26 High School Pageant In 1923
Image source: Library of Congress
#27 Blizzard In 1922 January 28
Image source: Library of Congress, Library of Congress
#28 Moroccan Making A Carpet
Image source: Agence Meurisse
#29 U.S. Army Men Seated Around The Table, While One On Horseback Jumping Over It
Image source: Library of Congress
#30 International Conference Regarding The Use Of Esperanto
Esperanto was a synthetic language devised by Polish eye doctor Ludwik Lazar Zamenhof, who in 1887, published a pamphlet in Russian, Polish, French, and German describing Esperanto and proposing it as an easy-to-learn second language. An international Esperanto movement developed in the 1890s, culminating in the first world congress of Esperanto speakers in 1905. After WWI, the League of Nations considered adopting Esperanto as a working language and recommending that it will be taught in schools, but proposals along these lines were vetoed by France.
Image source: Library of Congress
#31 A Berlin Banker Counting Stacks Of Bundled Marks In 1923
Image source: Library of Congress
#32 Medical Students At The Clinical Club, 1923
Image source: University of Alberta Archives
#33 Hired Mourners In A Jewish Cemetery In 1923
Image source: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.
#34 Knickerbocker Theater Disaster. 1922 January 30
Image source: Library of Congress
#35 Clowns Perform At Children’s Hospital
Image source: Harris & Ewing
#36 Tokio Survivors Of The Earthquake Receiving Rice At Shita Park
Image source: Agence Rol
#37 Allan Dwan Is Making Himself Heard By Twelve Hundred Extras Through The Medium Of The World’s Largest Megaphone. Four Feet In Diameter And Ten Feet Long
Image source: wikimedia
#38 Women Selling Vegetables In The Market. Hungary
Image source: Library of Congress
#39 Bulgarian Peasant Women In Marketplace, With Piles Of Black And White Wool
Image source: Library of Congress
#40 Demonstrating Hot Stupes. Safeguarding From Danger Of Fire By Placing Solidified Alcohol In Deep Basin So It Cannot Be Overturned
Image source: Library of Congress
