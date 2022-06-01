10 Things You Didn’t Know about Humphrey Yang

When Humphrey Yang was working on his financial future, he had no idea he’d end up becoming the kind of guy who makes money on the internet. However, he is now a content creator who is doing big things with his life, and he is making it all happen with the online financial advice he provides on his social media channels. He’s big on TikTok, but it really is his YouTube Account that has given him a direct line of sight into the world of financial gurus – of which he has become one.
1. He’s Not Your Average Creator
He is not the kind of guy who is your average TikToker or Instagram creator or YouTuber. He’s sharing things that are of great value, such as how you can deal with your personal finances in a way that is both beneficial and financially healthy.
2. He’s All About Personal Finance
Personal finance is his pride and joy. He began his online career because he was being asked all the time by his friends and his family how to make sure he was able to correctly handle personal finance. He decided creating an account online so that he could use that platform to share his knowledge and information on a wide scale was the right answer for him.
3. He Advises Against Paying for Inaccurate Content
One thing that he is not a fan of is people paying for content that is inaccurate. He wants to see people being offered free courses to do things such as save money. He does want people to know that he is not against paying for a service, but he is against people paying for a service that is not worth the money. For example, not everyone is an expert, and you might end up paying for something that is not what you need or does not even know from the start.
4. He Doesn’t Believe in Making Money Off Free Knowledge
If there is something you can google or find online with a quick search, he will not try to monetize it. Even when he was beginning his online journey to help others find the kind of financial wellness they needed, he didn’t monetize anything he felt you could look up on your own free of charge. He’s a man who prefers integrity.
5. He Has Been Online for A Few Years
When he first began to post his financial information online, the year was 2019. He knew he wanted to do this because he was asked regularly for advice by his friends. The idea to create someplace for people to find what they were looking for online was a huge win for him, and he did it with ease.
6. He Worked for Merrill Lynch
Prior to his days as a content creator online, he was a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch. It’s good game if you can get it, and it’s one that allows him to focus on things such as making the most of his knowledge while also making an income for himself.
7. The Pandemic Helped Him
At the end of the day, it was the time that the pandemic caused people to want to find a way to really focus on their personal finance that allowed him to really gain an audience. He did know that by reaching those who were not going to sit back and watch their lives crumble because of something that they had no control over was going to end up being a benefit for him.
8. He Went Slow
The way to his heart was to simply go slow. He did what he had to do, and what he had to do was post a single video per day for 30 days. Then he did another 30 days. He did this until he was able to secure more than 1 million followers, and his life changed.
9. He is Private
His own personal life is something of a mystery to all of us because he doesn’t discuss that. He does talk about finances and about financial goals and wellbeing, but he doesn’t regularly discuss his own life and how he is doing outside of his online channels.
10. He Noticed the Niche
Prior to beginning his online accounts and becoming an influencer, he noticed that there was a general lack of personal finance information online. There were not many accounts like his that were being led by people who know what they are talking about, and he knew that he had to get in the game.