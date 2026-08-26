25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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Dogs have a remarkable superpower for making our lives better while also bringing a little mess and chaos. But in the end, the pawsitive part always wins, and we just can’t imagine life without them. Few artists have captured the relationship between humans and their four-legged buddies quite like Dave Coverly, the award-winning cartoonist behind the long-running single-panel comic Speed Bump.

For more than three decades, Coverly has been finding humor in the absurdities of everyday life, with animals – and dogs in particular – often stealing the spotlight. Their unpredictable personalities, familiar habits, and surprisingly human behavior have given him an almost endless source of inspiration.

Fans of Dave’s humor will soon have another reason to celebrate. His new book, My Support Dog Ate My Comfort Food, brings together some of his best dog-themed cartoons from the past decade. Published by Andrews McMeel/Simon & Schuster, the collection is set for release on October 20. The book is already available for preorder, and readers can also order signed and personalized copies.

Scroll down to see some of the artist’s best dog-themed cartoons and read our interview with him to learn more about his new book and the inspiration behind it.

More info: Instagram | speedbump.com

25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

Image source: speedbumpcomic

Bored Panda got in touch with Dave Coverly to chat about his new book, his love of drawing dogs, and the inspiration behind some of his most popular cartoons. We were curious to hear how he chose the cartoons for the collection, and whether any old favorites surprised him along the way. He kindly shared: “The cartoons selected are a combination of my personal favorites and those that received a lot of love online from readers. Humor is so subjective that I really value feedback – sometimes readers’ favorites are mine as well, but sometimes I’m quite surprised by a cartoon becoming popular. It’s extremely helpful to get this information when I have to think of yet another dog cartoon, haha.”

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

Image source: speedbumpcomic

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

Image source: speedbumpcomic

When asked what makes dogs such a great source of ideas and humor, the artist told us: “Dogs are incredible – and incredibly perfect for cartoons. Besides the fact that I absolutely love drawing them more than anything else, there’s also the fact that every dog has a unique personality. I think the humor comes from that personality. Most people know a lot about dogs, too, even if they don’t have one, so there are a lot of aspects of canine behavior to play with (and to compare to human behavior, of course). Also, I’ve been the principle cartoonist for BarkBox for years so creating cartoons about dogs comes very naturally to me now.”

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

Image source: speedbumpcomic

We were also curious about the story behind the book’s funny title, and Coverly explained: “Thank you! The cover was indeed a stand-alone cartoon for Speed Bump and was part of my submission to Andrews McMeel. My cool editor, Lucas Wetzel, thought this cartoon also made for a catchy title, something I hadn’t thought of and now love. It was really a stroke of brilliance on his part, not mine. I think another aspect of why it works so well was pointed out to me by another friend – she said she thought the sentiment captured a bit of how people are feeling these days in a humorous way. I can’t take credit for that analogy but I have to say I agree with it.”

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

Image source: speedbumpcomic

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

Image source: speedbumpcomic

Finally, we wanted to know what still excites him about creating Speed Bump after more than three decades. He kindly shared: “Turning nothing into something never gets old for me – the thrill I feel when the spark of a good idea hits me is still why I do it. But also, there’s something so human and primal about sharing ideas and connecting with people through that, and then getting a reaction that cements the connection is special. Even if that connection is just for the six seconds it takes someone to read one of these!”

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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25 Funniest Dog Comics By This Artist Showcasing Why Life With Dogs Is Never Boring

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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