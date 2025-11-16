Hey Pandas, Where Were You Supposed To Be In Life By Now? (Closed)

We all have created grand plans for life after school or for a certain age. Has any of your plans come true at the expected time?
#1
Never been one to have a roadmap on life. But… Thought I would at least be married. 37 and not even had my first kiss.
#2
With a boyfriend, us living together, me being successful, and being happy with my life. Well, one thing from that list actually happened, me getting a boyfriend. The test is never going to happen, who am I kidding? My life is a joke.
#3
Married, kids, house and a career as a police officer. Not married, no kids, and not a police officer. Sadly I am past the age to join the police force.
#4
At the very least, at home with my mother.
But, circumstances put me in foster care.
#5
As long as I’m not dead I’m doing well for a 13 y/o
#6
I thought I would have my doctorate degree and be a writing professor and bestselling author by now. Well…
Instead, I have my bachelor’s degree, am mostly happily married to my best friend, work at a job I love, and teach writing classes occasionally.
#7
Probably either somewhere stormchasing or by myself in one of those huge telescopes.
#8
A world famous author, traveling every month to some new place in the world.
#9
Doing something better than procrastinating on BP. Better grades in school. A lot of stuff.
#10
From other peoples perspective? I’m right where i need to be- still in school btw, and not doing poorly so yeah.
But from the unrealistic expectation i put on myself, I should have written ten bestselling books by now and need to have a job and make money!
#11
The ground. Since I’m not there, I think I’m doing pretty well :)
#12
I was suppose to be a veterinarian, with a successful practice, a husband, and 2 kids, in Kansas. Instead I flunked out of veterinary school, married my military boyfriend, traveled around the US and the world, have 4 kids, and I’m trying to start a new career. It’s different, but pretty good.
#13
Rich as hell, and fat. One was right. The other, not so much.
