In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

by

Not many résumés stretch from Weird Tales to the Harvard Business Review, but Marc Bilgrey’s does. Alongside horror stories and Sherlock Holmes mysteries, the writer and cartoonist has written for the Rugrats comic strip and contributed to Mad Magazine, and his single-panel cartoons have run in The Wall Street Journal and Funny Times. Somewhere in between came a comic fantasy novel called And Don’t Forget To Rescue The Princess, followed by a sequel about rescuing the other one.

All that writing shows in the cartoons, where the joke usually comes down to a single line of dialogue. The scenes are ones anyone would recognize, drawn in plain black and white, so nothing distracts from the words. Bilgrey once told Bored Panda that his ideas come from daily life and “the odd and absurd things that we humans say and do,” and his panels read like proof that the material never runs out.

We’ve featured Bilgrey’s work several times before, and this new selection finds plenty to work with in artificial intelligence, smartphones, taxes, relationships, and city living. Scroll down, and let us know in the comments which one got the biggest laugh out of.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | marcbilgrey.com

#1

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

#2

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#3

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#4

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#5

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#6

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#7

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#8

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#9

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#10

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#11

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#12

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#13

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#14

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#15

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#16

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#17

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#18

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#19

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#20

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#21

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#22

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#23

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#24

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#25

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#26

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#27

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#28

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#29

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#30

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#31

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#32

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#33

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#34

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#35

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#36

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

#37

In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Image source: marcbilgrey

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone Optimized Famous Logos To Use Less Ink And Be More Environmentally Friendly – What Do You Think?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
‘Lunch Thief’ Eats Half Of Employee’s Lunch, They Start Bawling, Employees Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Opposite Of Design Fails: 50 Of The Most Brilliant Design Ideas That People Have Ever Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Signs That Turned Out To Be So Hilariously Absurd, People Had To Share Them With This Facebook Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Daily Word Search Game #043 (Jun 30, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2026
50 People Who Deeply Regret Shopping Online
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025