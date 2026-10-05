In Just One Panel, Marc Bilgrey Delivers 37 New Cartoons Packed With Sharp Wit And Humor

Not many résumés stretch from Weird Tales to the Harvard Business Review, but Marc Bilgrey’s does. Alongside horror stories and Sherlock Holmes mysteries, the writer and cartoonist has written for the Rugrats comic strip and contributed to Mad Magazine, and his single-panel cartoons have run in The Wall Street Journal and Funny Times. Somewhere in between came a comic fantasy novel called And Don’t Forget To Rescue The Princess, followed by a sequel about rescuing the other one.
All that writing shows in the cartoons, where the joke usually comes down to a single line of dialogue. The scenes are ones anyone would recognize, drawn in plain black and white, so nothing distracts from the words. Bilgrey once told Bored Panda that his ideas come from daily life and “the odd and absurd things that we humans say and do,” and his panels read like proof that the material never runs out.
We’ve featured Bilgrey’s work several times before, and this new selection finds plenty to work with in artificial intelligence, smartphones, taxes, relationships, and city living. Scroll down, and let us know in the comments which one got the biggest laugh out of.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | marcbilgrey.com
#1
Image source: marcbilgrey
#2
Image source: marcbilgrey
#3
Image source: marcbilgrey
#4
Image source: marcbilgrey
#5
Image source: marcbilgrey
#6
Image source: marcbilgrey
#7
Image source: marcbilgrey
#8
Image source: marcbilgrey
#9
Image source: marcbilgrey
#10
Image source: marcbilgrey
#11
Image source: marcbilgrey
#12
Image source: marcbilgrey
#13
Image source: marcbilgrey
#14
Image source: marcbilgrey
#15
Image source: marcbilgrey
#16
Image source: marcbilgrey
#17
Image source: marcbilgrey
#18
Image source: marcbilgrey
#19
Image source: marcbilgrey
#20
Image source: marcbilgrey
#21
Image source: marcbilgrey
#22
Image source: marcbilgrey
#23
Image source: marcbilgrey
#24
Image source: marcbilgrey
#25
Image source: marcbilgrey
#26
Image source: marcbilgrey
#27
Image source: marcbilgrey
#28
Image source: marcbilgrey
#29
Image source: marcbilgrey
#30
Image source: marcbilgrey
#31
Image source: marcbilgrey
#32
Image source: marcbilgrey
#33
Image source: marcbilgrey
#34
Image source: marcbilgrey
#35
Image source: marcbilgrey
#36
Image source: marcbilgrey
#37
Image source: marcbilgrey
Follow Us