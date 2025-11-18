20 Absurd And Witty Comics Depicting Ridiculous Situations By Quatsch (New Pics)

Dieter Bevers, the creative mind behind Quatsch Cartoons, is back on Bored Panda with a new set of funny and absurd illustrations and comics. From school buses filled with kids and aliens to everyday situations with a twist, Dieter’s cartoons are all about turning the ordinary into the unexpected.
While his work is mostly fantasy, Dieter gets his ideas from moments when he zones out in real life, daydreaming while doing everyday tasks. He’s all about keeping things light and humorous, even when faced with the occasional artist’s block. His tip for newcomers? Keep creating and sharing your work, no matter what!
More info: Instagram | quatsch.be
