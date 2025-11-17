This Online Group Is Dedicated To The Weirdest Pics Out There (45 Pics)

At first glance, the internet is dominated by funny cat pictures and nostalgic memes, but make a few wrong turns and this place instantly starts raising your eyebrows. Just like the real world!
The subreddit r/weird is full of examples that highlight this similarity. Without resorting to gore and keeping their content safe to scroll even at work, the members of this community share everything from ridiculous products to surprising discoveries from their home.
However, it’s quite difficult to accurately describe their content with just a few words. So continue scrolling and take a look at it yourself.
#1 Snow Covered Mushroom Tree
Image source: CrisperKoleslaw
#2 When You Find Yourself At 3am In The Wrong Side Of Town
Image source: izacktorres
#3 Just Some Rust, Keep Scrolling
Image source: Antelope-Feisty
#4 Found This Inside The Wall In My Hallway. I’ve Lived In This House For All Of My 46 Years
Image source: BeginningSir2984
#5 A Family Took A Photo Of A Massive, Purple Jellyfish Washed Up On An Island In Maine Over The Weekend
Image source: yasirulakshitha
#6 Middle New Yorkish Owlcat
Image source: bil-sabab
#7 Flooding Recently Uncovered Three Tomb Stones In My Backyard
Image source: cutmylifeintofleecez
#8 Devils Tower Is A Geological Wonder Located In The Black Hills Of Northeastern Wyoming In The United States. It Is A Massive Rock Formation That Rises 867 Feet Above Its Base And Is Considered Sacred By Several Native American Tribes
Image source: Cleverman72
#9 A House I Pass Walking To School
Image source: sasha_matrosov
#10 My Friend Found This Sign In A Cabin Which Freaks Me Out…? Any Idea…?
Image source: shingooshmoojiii
#11 A Tree I Parked In Front Of Looks Like It Has Eyes
Image source: Snivern
#12 A Magnet On My Dad’s Fridge
Image source: kidzbop100gecs
#13 My Friend Asked Me To Bake A Pie For His Wife’s Birthday. I Made Them This
Image source: Kapornacis
#14 Graveyard From The 1800’s
Image source: GummiShark52
#15 Actual Pastafarian At Santa Monica (California) Dmv
Image source: zionbwoy6
#16 Found This On A Mountain In Ireland
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Lent My Notebook To My Friend And She Gave It Back With This Written In It
Image source: _Prefer_Not_To_Say_
#18 What Happened? Suddenly, The Skies Above South Dakota Turned Green. A Rare Phenomenon That Is Like Being In A Magical World
Image source: puffthezCloud
#19 I Noticed Something Strange In A Photo I Took Last Winter Around 3 Am. I Think A Man Crawling In The Middle Of The Road Towards The Mist
Image source: lovewilltearsusapart
#20 I Found 93 Copies Of Forrest Gump In A Closet At The Inspection For A House I’m Looking To Buy
Image source: Lacroix_boiii
#21 What Dentists Use For Training
Image source: TheCabbageGuy82
#22 This Is America!
Image source: Smartercow
#23 Fiance Accidentally Left A Pot Of Simple Syrup On The Stove To Burn And Made An Asteroid
Image source: chillreptile
#24 What Is Wrong In This Picture?
Image source: StructurePrize221
#25 An Artichoke I Was Eating Had Teeth Of Its Own!
Image source: kadavids23
#26 This House In Germany
Image source: Phlogistoned
#27 The Sleeping Girl Of Turville: On The 28th March 1871, 11-Year-Old Ellen Sadler Went To Bed And Did Not Wake Up For 9 Years
Image source: LifeisALove
#28 What The Hell??
Image source: BreakRules939
#29 How My Wife Sits
Image source: HoldTheRope91
#30 Something’s Wrong With My Ceiling
Image source: velocolizard
#31 Were Pants Really This High Back Then?
Image source: valleylog
#32 I Woke Up To A Pickle On My Front Door?
Image source: kuromifan333
#33 A Terrified Festival-Goer Says He Was Being Offered As A Human Sacrifice To Mother Earth After He Woke Up Trapped In A Coffin Following A Drinking Binge
Image source: LifeisALove
#34 This Was Spotted In Alabama—what Even Is This?
Image source: SinVerguenza04
#35 Something I Found In A Tree On The Way Back From A Hike
Image source: Zerrrg
#36 This Guy With Horns Who Stands On The Side Of The Highway By My House
Image source: forthunt
#37 My Hand After A Shower
Image source: TX_Sized10-4
#38 Spotted In A Public Bathroom
Image source: toejam78
#39 Wife Showed Me What Her Coworker Found Near The Register While Closing Sporting Goods Store In Small Town
Image source: pantsarenew
#40 Yikes. Came Outside This Morning To Find This On My Front Step. Just Moved Out Into The A Rural Area Of Central Indiana. 😳
Image source: TheDadChef
#41 A Picture Of My Grandma And Her Friend At A Party In 1971
Image source: Altruistic-Good-4883
#42 Opened A Can Of Peaches And They Were Black And Smelt Like Fish??
Image source: Elly_frog
#43 When Your Alcohol Problem Gets Weird
Image source: bil-sabab
#44 Found Flies Dead Making A Circle Near My Window. I Dont Use Traps, Bug Sprays Etc. There Was No Pesting Either. What Could Be Causing This?
Image source: BesimTibuk74
#45 My Wallet Went Missing For 3 Months, Then Appeared In My Hall And Today I Found This Lock Of Blonde Hair Inside
Image source: wavelength303
