29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Everyday life has a funny way of becoming much stranger when you stop and look closely. Cartoonist Dave Whamond seems particularly good at spotting those moments, turning everything from technology and relationships to pets, aging, and minor daily frustrations into clever visual jokes. Bored Panda readers may already be familiar with Whamond’s work. Our first feature explored the way his cartoons find humor in human behavior and ordinary life, while the second took a closer look at his playful takes on pop culture. This time, we’re returning to the broader mix that makes his work so entertaining, where almost anything can become the setup for a punchline.
Modern technology gives him especially fertile ground to work with. Phones, social media, AI, and online arguments appear alongside jokes about our increasingly digital habits, often exaggerating behaviors that already feel familiar. The results can be absurd, but the observation underneath them is usually recognizable enough to make the joke land. Animals are another frequent presence in Whamond’s cartoons. That combination of familiarity and exaggeration is a big part of what makes Whamond’s humor work.
Scroll down to see Whamond’s new comics, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments which ones made you laugh the most.
More info: Instagram | gocomics.com | davewhamond.com
#1
Image source: whamondd
#2
Image source: whamondd
#3
Image source: whamondd
#4
Image source: whamondd
#5
Image source: whamondd
#6
Image source: whamondd
#7
Image source: whamondd
#8
Image source: whamondd
#9
Image source: whamondd
#10
Image source: whamondd
#11
Image source: whamondd
#12
Image source: whamondd
#13
Image source: whamondd
#14
Image source: whamondd
#15
Image source: whamondd
#16
Image source: whamondd
#17
Image source: whamondd
#18
Image source: whamondd
#19
Image source: whamondd
#20
Image source: whamondd
#21
Image source: whamondd
#22
Image source: whamondd
#23
Image source: whamondd
#24
Image source: whamondd
#25
Image source: whamondd
#26
Image source: whamondd
#27
Image source: whamondd
#28
Image source: whamondd
#29
Image source: whamondd
Follow Us