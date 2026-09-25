29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

by

Everyday life has a funny way of becoming much stranger when you stop and look closely. Cartoonist Dave Whamond seems particularly good at spotting those moments, turning everything from technology and relationships to pets, aging, and minor daily frustrations into clever visual jokes. Bored Panda readers may already be familiar with Whamond’s work. Our first feature explored the way his cartoons find humor in human behavior and ordinary life, while the second took a closer look at his playful takes on pop culture. This time, we’re returning to the broader mix that makes his work so entertaining, where almost anything can become the setup for a punchline.

Modern technology gives him especially fertile ground to work with. Phones, social media, AI, and online arguments appear alongside jokes about our increasingly digital habits, often exaggerating behaviors that already feel familiar. The results can be absurd, but the observation underneath them is usually recognizable enough to make the joke land. Animals are another frequent presence in Whamond’s cartoons. That combination of familiarity and exaggeration is a big part of what makes Whamond’s humor work.

Scroll down to see Whamond’s new comics, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments which ones made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | gocomics.com | davewhamond.com

#1

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

#2

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#3

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#4

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#5

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#6

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#7

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#8

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#9

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#10

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#11

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#12

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#13

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#14

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#15

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#16

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#17

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#18

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#19

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#20

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#21

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#22

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#23

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#24

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#25

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#26

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#27

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#28

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

#29

29 New Clever Comics By Dave Whamond That Perfectly Capture Human Nature

Image source: whamondd

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Alex Van Halen: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
“Disgusting Human”: Stepmother Explains Her “Simple” Side Of Story After Locking Boy Up For 20 Years
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
By A Coincidence, I Found 600 Old Kodak Chrome Slides
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Allegedly Rejects Man On Second Date, Footage Of His Brutal Reaction Now Being Used To Raise Awareness
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2026
Fat Phobic Mom Calls 18YO A Whale For Gaining 10 Pounds, Says Dad’s Mansplaining As He Defends Her
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2026
7 TV Shows Like Loki
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2023