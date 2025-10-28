“Does He Know How Old She Is?”: Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Slammed For Red Carpet Debut

Hugh Jackman was all lovey-dovey with girlfriend Sutton Foster during their red carpet debut over the weekend.
Fans weren’t too happy to see them together and accused the Wolverine star of being “tacky and unkind” to his ex-wife Deborra Lee Furness.
Many even made their age a topic of discussion.
“Sad sad sad on every level,” one commented, “he looks like her father.”
Image credits: americanfilminstitute
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster hard-launched their relationship during the premiere of the 57-year-old actor’s latest film Song Song Blue.
They appeared together as a couple for the very first time on the red carpet during the AFI Fest, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA on October 26.
Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Song Song Blue tells the real-life story of a couple named Mike Sardina (Hugh) and his wife Claire (Kate Hudson), who form a band as a tribute to Neil Diamond’s music in 1987.
During the Sunday premiere of the movie, the X-Men star wore a black suit and a black tie.
The theater actress matched him with a low-cut black satin dress.
The Song Song Blue premiere marked the first time they appeared together as a couple on the red carpet
Image credits: americanfilminstitute
Fans were unhappy to see them together amid speculation and allegations about Hugh cheating on his ex-wife with his Music Man co-star.
“Tacky and unkind to Debra Lee Furness. She helped make him,” one commented on the red carpet debut, while another wrote, “For some reason, I have lost all interest in Hugh.”
“They look like siblings,” one claimed.
Another critic said, “NOT a Hugh Jackman fan anymore.”
“I’m not a fan of his,” another agreed. “I don’t believe he ever loved his first wife.”
“Looks like she wore her best nightie!” said another.
“Does he know how old she is?” one asked online
Image credits: thehughjackman
Some discussed the ages of the actor, 57, and actress, 50. And others claimed the actor was going through a “midlife crisis.”
“So he has now moved on to a younger one to make himself look and feel younger,” one said.
“He looks like he has aged . Oh wait, must be because his partner is younger,” said another.
Image credits: suttonlenore
“What’s the milestone?” one asked. “An aging male dealing with a midlife crisis through a younger woman?”
Meanwhile, fans said, “they deserve to be happy.”
“He looks so much more comfortable and relaxed!” one said.
Another wrote, “They actually match really nicely.”
The couple’s romance made headlines around the time when Sutton filed for divorce from ex-husband Ted Griffin
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety
Hugh and Sutton have crossed paths professionally on a few occasions over the last couple of decades.
But it is believed their connection blossomed when they starred opposite each other for the Broadway show The Music Man, which opened in 2022 and had its final curtain call in 2023.
Image credits: Focus Features
It is unclear when their relationship turned romantic.
Rumors about their relationship made headlines in 2024, around the time Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin.
Sutton shares a daughter named Emily with the screenwriter.
The Wolverine star shares the screen with Kate Hudson in the new film Song Song Blue
Image credits: Focus Features
Sources have claimed that Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and Ted.
“They had dinners with each other’s spouses, and Sutton and her husband Ted were invited over for dinner with Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee,” an insider told the Daily Mail earlier this year.
Image credits: Focus Features
While some sources claimed Hugh and his co-star’s relationship was the reason for his divorce from Deborra-Lee, others claimed they had already separated when the romance began with Sutton.
Deborra-Lee “hoped they would get back together,” a source previously claimed to Us Weekly.
Sources claimed Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and Ted
Image credits: suttonlenore
The Greatest Showman actor and his ex-wife tied the knot in 1996 before announcing their separation in 2023.
Deborra-Lee released an emotional statement in May this year after officially filing for divorce.
“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told the Daily Mail.
Image credits: thehughjackman
“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she added.
“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”
Hugh was reportedly left “extremely disappointed” by his ex-wife’s comments about the “journey of betrayal”
Deborra-Lee’s comments reportedly left the Australian heartthrob “extremely disappointed.”
“There was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press,” and Hugh “knows that he cannot change anything,” a source told the Daily Mail.
“I thought it was his daughter!” one said after Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s red carpet debut
