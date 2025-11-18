Hugh Jackman, 55, Shares ‘Wolverine’ Thirst Trap With Heartfelt Message: “I Am Grateful”

Hugh Jackman has all the biceps needed to support the often-quoted saying—age is just a number.
The 55-year-old superstar shared a shirtless mirror selfie on Instagram, putting his abs and muscles on display for his 34.5 million Instagram followers.
But the thirst trap was not just to show off his impressive physique. The Deadpool & Wolverine star took a moment to express his gratitude to the “incredible” team that helped him achieve his superhero body.
Image credits: Hugh Jackman / Instagram
Image credits: Hugh Jackman / Instagram
“I am grateful,” he wrote in the caption.
The picture included a 4-minute-long voice message, where the Australian action star spoke about how he got into shape.
“I’ve had a lot of people who talk to me and ask me questions about how I got into shape,” he said. “What I did, what I ate, how I trained, how hard is it at your age?”
Image credits: Hugh Jackman / Instagram
Image credits: Hugh Jackman / Instagram
“Just wanted to take a second and say, yeah I had to turn up, I had to do those deadlifts, I had to eat those meals, but I had an incredible team who helped me,” he continued. “There’s no hope in hell I would have gotten there without them.”
The X-Men star went on to mention Beth Lewis, his trainer for the past several years. He also gave a shout-out to his makeup artist, Whitney James, for making sure his skin was always camera-ready.
“Whitney, my makeup artist, was called to put on some kind of oil to make my skin glisten,” he said. “You would hear [director] Shawn Levy yell out, ‘Fresh lube on Hugh!’ Everyone would laugh.”
His latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, saw the beloved actor reprise his famous X-Men character for the first time since 2017’s Logan.
He spoke about the transformation he had to undergo for the movie during an interview in May with his co-star, Ryan Reynolds.
“When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain,” he told People.
He also noted that the “hardest bit” was “the food.”
“I have to eat a lot,” he went on to say. “For me, for my body type, I’m naturally skinny. To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit. That’s the bit that does my head in.”
Image credits: Hugh Jackman / Instagram
Image credits: Hugh Jackman / Instagram
Ryan chimed in, saying, “Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people. I’m sure they’re like, ‘Well, that sounds great.’ But it’s not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy.”
The 47-year-old actor praised his co-star for being able to pull off all the fight scenes with “speed and confidence” throughout the movie.
“I don’t care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning,” he said. “Watching you do what just looked like a clinic on stunt work was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen in my life.”
