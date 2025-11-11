How Sagrada Familia Will Look in 2026

by

La Sagrada Familia is one of Barcelona’s iconic structures. Designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi, construction began in 1882, but was only one quarter complete at the time of Gaudi’s death. Now, with just 10 years to the 100-year anniversary of Gaudi’s death, plans are in place to complete the church by 2026.

“There is no reason to regret that I cannot finish the church,” Gaudi once said. “I will grow old but others will come after me. What must always be conserved is the spirit of the work, but its life has to depend on the generations it is handed down to and with whom it lives and is incarnated.”

More info: sagradafamilia.org (h/t: fubiz)

Watch the video of the planned transformation below:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Casting What Would Likely be a Horrible Family Guy Live Action Movie
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2019
Toxic Newbie Spreads Lies, Tries To Get Colleague Fired, Ends Up In Hot Water With HR
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Perfect Couples 1.01 “Pilot” Review
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2011
‘Folded Boy’ Who Was Bent At 180 Degrees For Most Of His Life Stuns With ‘Magical’ Transformation
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
I Create Dot Portraits Of Dogs That Can Only Be Seen From The Distance
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk’s Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.