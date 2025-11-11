How Sagrada Familia Will Look in 2026

La Sagrada Familia is one of Barcelona’s iconic structures. Designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi, construction began in 1882, but was only one quarter complete at the time of Gaudi’s death. Now, with just 10 years to the 100-year anniversary of Gaudi’s death, plans are in place to complete the church by 2026.
“There is no reason to regret that I cannot finish the church,” Gaudi once said. “I will grow old but others will come after me. What must always be conserved is the spirit of the work, but its life has to depend on the generations it is handed down to and with whom it lives and is incarnated.”
More info: sagradafamilia.org (h/t: fubiz)
Watch the video of the planned transformation below:
