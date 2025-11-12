How To Get A Cat To Pose In Front Of The Camera: Start Knitting

Turns out being both a passionate knitter and a cat owner can be a challenging combination. But, add passionate photographer into the mix and you might just have the winning combo.
Every time I whip out my knit project I find myself in a pulling contest desperately trying to free up some yarn from the random attacks of our curious cats Luna or Bella. A knitter’s nightmare, but a photographers dream.
More info: Instagram
Luna the cat wants to jump on the pile of knits
Bella the cat came strutting onto the scene as I was trying out my new noodle knitting yarn
Knitting a scarf is a long project that takes even longer when you have a cat “helper”
Oh no Luna has dropped some stitches!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us