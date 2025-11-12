How To Get A Cat To Pose In Front Of The Camera: Start Knitting

by

Turns out being both a passionate knitter and a cat owner can be a challenging combination. But, add passionate photographer into the mix and you might just have the winning combo.

Every time I whip out my knit project I find myself in a pulling contest desperately trying to free up some yarn from the random attacks of our curious cats Luna or Bella. A knitter’s nightmare, but a photographers dream.

More info: Instagram

Luna the cat wants to jump on the pile of knits

How To Get A Cat To Pose In Front Of The Camera: Start Knitting

Bella the cat came strutting onto the scene as I was trying out my new noodle knitting yarn

How To Get A Cat To Pose In Front Of The Camera: Start Knitting

Knitting a scarf is a long project that takes even longer when you have a cat “helper”

How To Get A Cat To Pose In Front Of The Camera: Start Knitting

Oh no Luna has dropped some stitches!

How To Get A Cat To Pose In Front Of The Camera: Start Knitting

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
After Revealing “Years Of Invisible Suffering,” Bella Hadid Posts Alarming Photos From Hospital
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2025
Guy Demonstrates 50 Different Ways To Sit Down In A Chair
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2017
Challenge: Complete This Random Doodle
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Apocalypse Earth
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2020
Cheating Guy Loses More Than Just His Relationship After GF’s Iconic Act Of Revenge
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2025
Ghost Whisperer 4.14 “Slow Burn” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.