Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped (20 pics)

Taking a good picture isn’t easy. Taking an awesome picture is even harder. And taking an impossible picture is, well, impossible. Unless you use Photoshop that is.

Peter Stewart is an internationally published photographer with thousands of followers and millions of views. He’s also a wizard with Photoshop, and you can see from these revealing before and after pictures just what sort of difference some clever editing can make.

“I like to approach my digital photography with a certain sense of the fantastical and the surreal,” Stewart told PetaPixel. He uses a technique called bracketed multiple exposure, which allows him to retain highlight details from different photographs before stacking them together into one picture.

“These before and after samples are simply meant to highlight what can be done with the power of Photoshop,’ says Stewart. “As such, I have deliberately provided the most dramatic examples.”

More info: Peter Stewart | 500px | Instagram | Flicker (h/t: demilked, PetaPixel)

#1 HDR Bracketing Manually Blended In Photoshop. Nik Color Efex Pro Used For Post-Production

#2 Single Raw Image Copied Twice Then Flipped And Cut Diagonally, Then Masked To Create A Seamless Join. Image Then Brightened To Reveal Detail

#3 Color Temperature Adjustment Using Adobe Cameraraw

#4 Perspective Re-Correction And Power Line Removal In Photoshop. Color Enhancements Using Color Efex Pro

#5 Various Sky Adjustments Performed In Photoshop. Nik Color Efex Pro Used For Post-Production Color Enhancements

#6 Overexposed Image With Detail Brought Back Using Camera Raw. Nik Color Efex Pro Used For Post-Production Color

#7 Single Exposure Edit

#8 Gradual Orange Sky Gradient And Color Adjustments Performed In Adobe Cameraraw. Sunrays Created In Photoshop, With Added Glow

#9 HDR Bracketing Composited Using Photoshop’s ‘Merge To HDR’. Nik Color Efex Pro Used For Post-Production

#10 HDR Bracketing Manually Blended In Photoshop. Nik Color Efex Pro Used For Post-Production

#11 Multiple Exposure Blended File

#12 Adjustments To Contrast And Color To Reduce Haze And ‘Warm Up’ The Image. Composite Sky Blended Into Frame, With Sun Glow Added In

#13 2x Exposures Manually Blended In Photoshop. Perspective Fixed In Cameraraw. Color Adjustments Made Using Nik Color Efex Pro

#14 HDR Bracketing Manually Blended In Photoshop. Nik Color Efex Pro Used For Post-Production Color Enhancements

#15 3x Exposures Manually Composited In Photoshop CC. Replacement Sky Layer Manually Overlaid And ‘Painted’ In

#16 HDR Bracketing Manually Blended In Photoshop. Nik Color Efex Pro Used For Post-Production

#17 Contrast And Color Temp Corrected. Color Enhancements Made Using Vsco And Nik Color Efex Pro

#18 Nik Color Efex Pro Used For Post-Production Color Enhancements

#19 Tonal Adjustments Made Using Nik Color Efex Pro. Composite Sky Blended Into Frame Manually

#20 Single Exposure Composite Cropped And Color Corrected In Photoshop. Sky Background Composited Into Image And Color Corrected

