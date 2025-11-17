40 Times The World Said ‘No, Thank You’ To Gravity, As Seen On This Group

by

You don’t need to know much about photography to know it goes hand-in-hand with gravity. And we ain’t talking about trying to capture your little sibling or significant other in mid-air for that Instagrammable pic (we’ve all been there). We’re talking about turning the world on its axis with a simple click of your camera.

With over 43,000 mind-bending photography enthusiasts, the Confusing Gravity group is a go-to place for pics that make dear old Newton look silly and our brains confused. From people standing on top of filing cabinets as if it’s some sort of skyscraper to vehicles hurtling through the air, we’re still not sure what kind of cheat codes these photographers were using. But the results, mind-boggling as they are, speak for themselves.

#1 If You Flip Your Phone, It’s A Completely New Story

Image source: krakenman24

#2 If You Turn The “Frozen Water Under A Pier” Photo Upside Down It Turns Into An Industrial Cityscape

Image source: AliisAce

#3 This Picture Of My Kitten In His Cat Tree Always Makes Me Laugh

Image source: caroliner416

#4 Perspective

Image source: hayaimonogachi

#5 Free Fall

Image source: jaymz668

#6 Confusing Gravity

Image source: IranianGenius2

#7 Stargate Effect Done By Aerial Drone Shot

Image source: HardcoreNature

#8 Crow Hopped As I Took His Photo

Image source: Jedi_JJ

#9 ʍoǝɯ

Image source: mgush5

#10 ?

Image source: Goonbag_

#11 When One Sits On The Wall, Obviously The Other Has To, Too

Image source: alocacoc4

#12 Bicyclist Emergency

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Went For A Walk This Morning

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Storm Damage In Iowa

Image source: panteegravee

#15 Someone Had A Bad Day But Got A Great Pic Out Of It

Image source: ArmadilloDays

#16 Streets Of San Francisco

Image source: NotUniqueUsernameee

#17 I Have Built Tensegrity Table

Image source: adseipsum

#18 This Dog

Image source: Jake_Ilinnuc

#19 Flying Cruise Ship

Image source: zombaxx

#20 Confusing Gravity

Image source: Royklein12

#21 Damn That’s A Cool UFO

Image source: FortJuan

#22 Confusing Perspective

Image source: Thisfoxhere

#23 These Swimmers Sitting

Image source: Peebi24

#24 Floating Bin

Image source: seyfaro

#25 Marble Floor Of The Florence Cathedral

Image source: sverdrupian

#26 Hmmm

Image source: joef1000

#27 Falling Off Sand Dunes

Image source: Tyedied

#28 This Tree

Image source: Anthonyonio

#29 Yes, I Feel Comfy Here

Image source: demigodmode

#30 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking

Image source: theam107

#31 Camera Malfunction

Image source: mfb-

#32 My Cats Like To Sleep In Very Odd Positions

Image source: AutoCrosspostBot

#33 Stop

Image source: Southruss000

#34 Confusing Gravity

Image source: outc4sted

#35 Hiking Spot

Image source: drunken_monkeys

#36 Confusing Gravity

Image source: IranianGenius2

#37 The Wreck Of Costa Concordia With Tilted Lens

Image source: DeflectedSparrow

#38 Beach Levitation

Image source: Malocchi

#39 Perfect Angle

Image source: _Eulenmongol_

#40 Visual Confusion Look Two Times

Image source: arund18

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
