40 Times The World Said ‘No, Thank You’ To Gravity, As Seen On This Group

You don’t need to know much about photography to know it goes hand-in-hand with gravity. And we ain’t talking about trying to capture your little sibling or significant other in mid-air for that Instagrammable pic (we’ve all been there). We’re talking about turning the world on its axis with a simple click of your camera.
With over 43,000 mind-bending photography enthusiasts, the Confusing Gravity group is a go-to place for pics that make dear old Newton look silly and our brains confused. From people standing on top of filing cabinets as if it’s some sort of skyscraper to vehicles hurtling through the air, we’re still not sure what kind of cheat codes these photographers were using. But the results, mind-boggling as they are, speak for themselves.
#1 If You Flip Your Phone, It’s A Completely New Story
Image source: krakenman24
#2 If You Turn The “Frozen Water Under A Pier” Photo Upside Down It Turns Into An Industrial Cityscape
Image source: AliisAce
#3 This Picture Of My Kitten In His Cat Tree Always Makes Me Laugh
Image source: caroliner416
#4 Perspective
Image source: hayaimonogachi
#5 Free Fall
Image source: jaymz668
#6 Confusing Gravity
Image source: IranianGenius2
#7 Stargate Effect Done By Aerial Drone Shot
Image source: HardcoreNature
#8 Crow Hopped As I Took His Photo
Image source: Jedi_JJ
#9 ʍoǝɯ
Image source: mgush5
#10 ?
Image source: Goonbag_
#11 When One Sits On The Wall, Obviously The Other Has To, Too
Image source: alocacoc4
#12 Bicyclist Emergency
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Went For A Walk This Morning
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Storm Damage In Iowa
Image source: panteegravee
#15 Someone Had A Bad Day But Got A Great Pic Out Of It
Image source: ArmadilloDays
#16 Streets Of San Francisco
Image source: NotUniqueUsernameee
#17 I Have Built Tensegrity Table
Image source: adseipsum
#18 This Dog
Image source: Jake_Ilinnuc
#19 Flying Cruise Ship
Image source: zombaxx
#20 Confusing Gravity
Image source: Royklein12
#21 Damn That’s A Cool UFO
Image source: FortJuan
#22 Confusing Perspective
Image source: Thisfoxhere
#23 These Swimmers Sitting
Image source: Peebi24
#24 Floating Bin
Image source: seyfaro
#25 Marble Floor Of The Florence Cathedral
Image source: sverdrupian
#26 Hmmm
Image source: joef1000
#27 Falling Off Sand Dunes
Image source: Tyedied
#28 This Tree
Image source: Anthonyonio
#29 Yes, I Feel Comfy Here
Image source: demigodmode
#30 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking
Image source: theam107
#31 Camera Malfunction
Image source: mfb-
#32 My Cats Like To Sleep In Very Odd Positions
Image source: AutoCrosspostBot
#33 Stop
Image source: Southruss000
#34 Confusing Gravity
Image source: outc4sted
#35 Hiking Spot
Image source: drunken_monkeys
#36 Confusing Gravity
Image source: IranianGenius2
#37 The Wreck Of Costa Concordia With Tilted Lens
Image source: DeflectedSparrow
#38 Beach Levitation
Image source: Malocchi
#39 Perfect Angle
Image source: _Eulenmongol_
#40 Visual Confusion Look Two Times
Image source: arund18
