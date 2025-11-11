How People Take Advantage Of The Pokemon Go Craze (30 Pics)

Pokemon Go became a worldwide phenomenon overnight when, by the looks of it, the whole world started catching little colourful creatures with their phones. The app is unbelievably popular and raised Nintendo to new heights. So it’s no surprise that others are jumping on the Pokemon Crazy train too.

From discounts to charity, from zoos to shelters. Looks like everyone can find how Pokemon can be beneficial to them.

Below you can find a few of the examples of how people use this Pokemon craze. If you have anything else to add to this, be sure to do so!

#1 He Came Up With This To Help People Be Seen At Night While Playing Pokemon Go

Image source: auburnkay

#2 Animal Shelter Asked Pokémon Go Players To Walk Their Dogs

Image source: Muncie Animal Shelter

#3 Girl In My Hometown Taking Advantage Of Having A Pokestop By Her Home

Image source: lsxgto

#4 The Best Sales Tactic

Image source: 1NaDdJ6

#5 Zookeeper Can’t Take It Anymore, Decides To Add Pokemon Go Signs Next To Animals

Image source: Keeper f The Zoo

#6 We Built A Pokestop Lemonade Stand To Raise Money For Children With Cancer

Image source: aaron215

#7 Tennessee’s Highway Safety Office Just Posted This Image

Image source: GrowingFungus

#8 Wholly Cow In Delafield Is Working To Use Pokemon Go To Gain Customers

Image source: Charles Auer

#9 The World Is Changing

Image source: Seth Clark

#10 The New Tip Jar Battle At My Local Cafe…

Image source: FoundHerDragons

#11 You Can Have A Pic With Jigglypuff Now

Image source: National Mall and Memorial Parks

#12 Beer And Pokemon. What Else Do You Need?

Image source: Steven He

#13 Bakery In Toronto Canada Knows How It’s Done

Image source: Dubiono

#14 Pokemon Go Taxi – New Service

Image source: somethin_cute

#15 Drew This Up At Work Today. I’m A God Damn Picasso

Image source: histumby

#16 Workplace Advertising At Its Finest!

Image source: xJa2UW3

#17 Go Team Mystic!

Image source: Minkus27

#18 Saw This Pokemongo Sign Outside Of A Church In Staines. Thought It Was Adorable

Image source: Tom Burns

#19 Decided To Make A Pokemon Go Cart At Work Today!

Image source: JCampsx9

#20 Even The Pretzel Place In My Mall Is Getting In On The Pokemon Go Craze! (free Pretzel!)

Image source: BoneyBryce

#21 Catch Em All They Said

Image source: ReefSlippers

#22 Local Coffee Shop Had A Really Neat Idea To Incentivize The Game And Their Gym

Image source: Tjololo

#23 My Local Indie Clothing Store Is A Pokéstop; They’re Getting In The Spirit!

Image source: 092b4wR

#24 Burger Store In Germany(euskirchen) With A Pokéstop. They Also Sponsor Lure All Time.

#25 The Pizza Place That I Work At Just Put Up This Sign

Image source: Unknown

#26 Just A Local Sign Outside A Cafe

Image source: Lindsey Ann

#27 Worthing Artist Mixes New And Old

#28 From Outside The Restaurant Where We Ate Dinner Tonight. There Was A Pokestop Next Door With Lure Constantly Active

Image source: Steve Lubitz

#29 Girlfriend Made This For My Job. Buying Pokeballs Was Cutting Into Our Date Funds

Image source: Unknown

#30 Tried To Hold A Frozen Glitched Pokeball While Catching Spearow. Didn’t Really Work.

