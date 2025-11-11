How People Take Advantage Of The Pokemon Go Craze (30 Pics)

Pokemon Go became a worldwide phenomenon overnight when, by the looks of it, the whole world started catching little colourful creatures with their phones. The app is unbelievably popular and raised Nintendo to new heights. So it’s no surprise that others are jumping on the Pokemon Crazy train too.
From discounts to charity, from zoos to shelters. Looks like everyone can find how Pokemon can be beneficial to them.
Below you can find a few of the examples of how people use this Pokemon craze. If you have anything else to add to this, be sure to do so!
#1 He Came Up With This To Help People Be Seen At Night While Playing Pokemon Go
#2 Animal Shelter Asked Pokémon Go Players To Walk Their Dogs
#3 Girl In My Hometown Taking Advantage Of Having A Pokestop By Her Home
#4 The Best Sales Tactic
#5 Zookeeper Can’t Take It Anymore, Decides To Add Pokemon Go Signs Next To Animals
#6 We Built A Pokestop Lemonade Stand To Raise Money For Children With Cancer
#7 Tennessee’s Highway Safety Office Just Posted This Image
#8 Wholly Cow In Delafield Is Working To Use Pokemon Go To Gain Customers
#9 The World Is Changing
#10 The New Tip Jar Battle At My Local Cafe…
#11 You Can Have A Pic With Jigglypuff Now
#12 Beer And Pokemon. What Else Do You Need?
#13 Bakery In Toronto Canada Knows How It’s Done
#14 Pokemon Go Taxi – New Service
#15 Drew This Up At Work Today. I’m A God Damn Picasso
#16 Workplace Advertising At Its Finest!
#17 Go Team Mystic!
#18 Saw This Pokemongo Sign Outside Of A Church In Staines. Thought It Was Adorable
#19 Decided To Make A Pokemon Go Cart At Work Today!
#20 Even The Pretzel Place In My Mall Is Getting In On The Pokemon Go Craze! (free Pretzel!)
#21 Catch Em All They Said
#22 Local Coffee Shop Had A Really Neat Idea To Incentivize The Game And Their Gym
#23 My Local Indie Clothing Store Is A Pokéstop; They’re Getting In The Spirit!
#24 Burger Store In Germany(euskirchen) With A Pokéstop. They Also Sponsor Lure All Time.
#25 The Pizza Place That I Work At Just Put Up This Sign
#26 Just A Local Sign Outside A Cafe
#27 Worthing Artist Mixes New And Old
#28 From Outside The Restaurant Where We Ate Dinner Tonight. There Was A Pokestop Next Door With Lure Constantly Active
#29 Girlfriend Made This For My Job. Buying Pokeballs Was Cutting Into Our Date Funds
#30 Tried To Hold A Frozen Glitched Pokeball While Catching Spearow. Didn’t Really Work.
