120 Things That Make People Who Recognize Them Feel Very Old (New Pics)

There are certain moments in life that hit you with the undeniable truth: you’re getting older. Maybe it’s stiff knees, forgetting things you used to know by heart, or realizing you can’t pull an all-nighter like you once did.

Another sign? Catching sight of an old-school Game Boy tucked on a shelf or stumbling upon a vintage ’80s lunchbox at a flea market. People in this community have shared such experiences that made them mutter, “Okay, I’m officially old now.” Today, we’ve compiled the most relatable, cringe-and-laugh-worthy entries into a list below. Each one is a gentle reminder of how quickly time flies. Scroll down and get ready to laugh, reminisce, and maybe whisper, “Wow… I really am getting old.”

#1 Correct

Image source: Make_the_music_stop

#2 Mel Brooks Turns 99 Today, Happy Birthday!

Image source: Rick–Diculous

#3 If You Know Then You Can Appreciate This Pic

Image source: Devi8tor

#4 If You Thought This Guy Was Old Af When You Were A Kid, You’re Older Now Than He Was Then

Image source: AldruhnHobo

#5 Too Often A Sight When We Were Kids

Image source: DickSleeve53

#6 If You’ve Used One Of These, You’re Probably Retired

Image source: barkingrat56

#7 Windows 98 Se Was The Best Operating System Ever And I Will Go Doom Guy On A Hill In Hell About It

Image source: AwareWolf82

#8 I’ll Just Put This Here

Image source: SquirrelnMerlin

#9 Before Card Keys

Image source: [deleted]

#10 Used This Today For Maybe The Second Time In 40+ Years

Image source: ramshag

#11 My Introduction To Air Conditioning

Image source: SquirrelnMerlin

#12 This Is How We Had Fun

Image source: DamonRG

#13 Kid Had No Knowledge Of Why I Was So Essatic When I Found This

Image source: One_Sun_6258

#14 On This Date 45 Years Ago, Trans American Flight 209 Made A Miracle Landing In Chicago Saving Hundreds Of Lives. All Thanks To The Bravery Of Its Makeshift Crew

Image source: bluegambit875

#15 At An Antique Store, What Is It

Image source: er824

#16 If You Know What The Hole At The Top Right Corner Of This Desk Is For

Image source: 2BallsInTheHole

#17 I Wish I Still Had One, Along With The Giant Speakers!

Image source: Burningman316

#18 Happy 69th Birthday To Tom Hanks!

Image source: Tracybytheseaside

#19 Who Got A Coke From One Of These?

Image source: KomplicatedKay

#20 A Wrinkle In Time

Image source: Mammoth_Mixture4735

#21 45 Years Ago This Week, A Odd Fellow Made His Talk Show Debut. Whatever Happened To Him?

Image source: bluegambit875

#22 Guillotine Paper Cutter, Favorite In School

Image source: clmoore1

#23 These Were Our “Automatic” Ice Maker … 😊

Image source: Exclusively-Choc

#24 Seems Like Just Yesterday. .

Image source: Pinkslinkie

#25 Snl Land Shark Skits!

Image source: Ryan_Petrovich8769

#26 Bit Of Smoke With Your Burger Kid?

Image source: Devi8tor

#27 Check Out Some Of The Names On “Now That’s What I Call Dad Rock”

Image source: mrjohnnymac18

#28 Waaaaaay Before Lip Fillers, We Had The 5 Cent Red Wax Lips At The Corner Store

Image source: Martynypm

#29 My First TV

Image source: big_macaroons

#30 I Was 10 Years Old When I First Saw Them. They Scared The [hell] Out Of Me

Image source: bald_eagle_66

#31 We’re Old !

Image source: omartje

#32 Billy Crystal In Soap, The Quirky Sitcom (1977 To 1981)

Image source: Make_the_music_stop

#33 Class Of 87

Image source: Burningman316

#34 Your Song Request Finally Plays On The Radio. You Press “Record”. The Dog Starts Barking

Image source: Natural-Promise-78

#35 How About A Nice Hawaiian Punch?

Image source: CadabraMist

#36 Wanna Feel Old?

Image source: Edm_vanhalen1981

#37 La Olympics 1984. If You Know What Happened Next, You’re Old

Image source: Make_the_music_stop

#38 If You Know Who These Two Guys Are…

Image source: TheDudeWhoCanDoIt

#39 ‘member This Guy?

Image source: Goatboy1

#40 I Suppose It Was Inevitable…

Image source: Bitter-Researcher389

#41 Back In Our Day If You Wanted It In Your Movie, You Had To Build It

Image source: Grahamthicke

#42 This One Stung A Bit

Image source: Vic-Trola

#43 Used As A Foot Bath In Our House. Did You Have One?

Image source: Devi8tor

#44 Know This Guy?

Image source: LessWorld3276

#45 Hello Chief

Image source: Character-Witness-27

#46 Rip Michael Madison (67) You’ll Always Be The Tough Guy

Image source: MegatonsSon

#47 If You Know This Man’s Name, Schedule A Colonoscopy Immediately!

Image source: captainmidday

#48 To All The Old Nerds Out There: Sharpen Your Pencils And Commence To Flowchartin’!

Image source: richincleve

#49 If You Saw This Movie

Image source: Krimreaper1

#50 We Wore This Baby Out … 😊

Image source: Exclusively-Choc

#51 Greeting Professor Falken, It’s Been 42 Years…

Image source: Burningman316

#52 If You Know The TV Show From This Snapshot Of The Opening Credits, You Are Old

Image source: WarnerToddHuston

#53 If You Know What Happened To This Poor Man You Could Probably Use A Good Nap

Image source: Krinoid

#54 If You Watched 80’s TV Then You Know That This Is Not An Egg

Image source: Devi8tor

#55 You’re Old If You Recognize This Guy

Image source: eatsleepdive

#56 Michael Mckean – Young People Might Know Him As Chuck From Better Call Saul, But Older Folks Will Recognize Him As Lenny From Laverne & Shirley

Image source: Krinoid

#57 Does Anyone Eat These Anymore?

Image source: ColdKickin72

#58 And The 90s Were 30 Years Ago

Image source: Any-Boysenberry-8244

#59 If You Have A Favorite Quote From W.c. Fields, You’re Old Af

Image source: Opster79two

#60 My Father Had A Similar Shaving Bowl

Image source: clmoore1

#61 This Was My Introduction To Characters Breaking The Fourth Wall

Image source: defyinglogicsl

#62 These Things Were Truly Awful. I Loved Them. I Haven’t Chewed On Wax In Decades!

Image source: Tracybytheseaside

#63 Old Folks And Fans Of Oldies Should Get This

Image source: Serling45

#64 Did Anyone Have To Wear This Hideous “Headgear” During The Day? I Was Lucky And Only Ordered To Wear It At Night, But Still Hated It

Image source: rastroboy

#65 Night Court

Image source: Porkchopp33

#66 Who Wore These Loud Wooden Clogs ?

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#67 These Were A Thing Once

Image source: DickSleeve53

#68 Who Waiting In Line In 1977 To See This ?

Image source: SLS1971

#69 One Of Our Favorites

Image source: Casual_Orbit

#70 This Was The 1st Video Game I Ever Played

Image source: PdoffAmericanPatriot

#71 If You Know Who She Is Then Congrats..you’re Old

Image source: Devi8tor

#72 Labyrinth

Image source: weird_mike303

#73 People Thought This Was A Look

Image source: DickSleeve53

#74 Would Anyone Like Coffee?

Image source: rbrt_brln

#75 How Old Are We? Well, Carly Simon Turns 80 Today. We’re Getting Up There

Image source: Papichuloft

#76 Helping Our Teachers Take Their Smoke Breaks

Image source: woodpile3

#77 Sunday Evening TV Of The Past

Image source: Budget_Solution6660

#78 Tupperware Kids Cups – We Used These As The “Bathroom Cup”

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#79 Raise Your Hand If You Had This Fiery Spit Of Satan Put On Every Cut And Bruise Growing Up

Image source: Libra79

#80 You Can Hear This Photo

Image source: bluegambit875

#81 Two Big Johns From Our Day That I Miss Alot

Image source: Grahamthicke

#82 How To Ruin Your Political Career In One Easy Lesson

Image source: DickSleeve53

#83 On This Day In 2019 Mad Magazine Announces They Will Stop Production After 67 Years

Image source: Opster79two

#84 Sigh ….. Yup

Image source: Grrwoofwag

#85 It’s The Latest Version!

Image source: klystron88

#86 If You Recognize These Girls

Image source: False_Ad_555

#87 If You Know Their Names, You’re Getting On Up There

Image source: Opster79two

#88 The Original Thongs

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#89 Can Anyone Else Smell This Pic Too

Image source: Libra79

#90 Oh Nooo!

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#91 Which TV Dinner Are You Eating On The TV Tray While Watching Your Favorite TV Show?

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#92 Mary Ann Or Ginger

Image source: Burningman316

#93 This Fellow Was Big In Our Old Lives Twice, Once For A Famed Cartoon And Once For A Huge Sitcom! Who Is He?

Image source: WarnerToddHuston

#94 When You Still Got Toys In Cereal Boxes

Image source: Icy-Book2999

#95 Trying To Live Forever

Image source: Icy-Book2999

#96 Anyone Else Flashing Red?

Image source: pmljb

#97 This Is The 350lb General Electric Giant TV With Fully Integrated Vcr Of 1978. I Never Saw One Of These Growing Up Nor Did I Know They Even Existed. Did You Have One Or Know Someone Who Had One?

Image source: Grahamthicke

#98 Where Were You In ’62?

Image source: Make_the_music_stop

#99 Did You Ever Eat A Pinecone?… Many Parts Are Edible. You Know His Name If You’re Old As Me

Image source: rastroboy

#100 Hello Mrs.cleaver. I Came Here For The Beaver

Image source: One_Sun_6258

#101 Yeah…you’re Old & Now Maybe Bald

Image source: VoteForGiantMeteor

#102 If Your Family Or Kinfolk Owned One Of These Beauties…you Just Might Be…

Image source: Libra79

#103 Crazy Foam In The Bathtub

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#104 These Rising Toys Gave Many Days And Hours Of Fun To Me And My Cousins On Their Concrete Driveway

Image source: Guesseyder

#105 Who Else Had To Sit Through This On Sunday Night?

Image source: non3ck

#106 Any Food You Have To Steer Clear Of Now?

Image source: SquonkMan61

#107 How Many Old People Still Have A Drawer Full Of Manuals?

Image source: RobFloridaMan

#108 I Had To Explain Who This Man Was And What He Was Known For To A Young Coworker. His Name Still Rolls Off The Tongue

Image source: dunnkw

#109 Who’s Getting The Fried Ice Cream?

Image source: DickSleeve53

#110 The Push Up

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#111 Well, I Guess This Makes It Official, I’m Old

Image source: ValuableRegular9684

#112 44 Years Ago This Week, A Quarter-Eating Machine Was Invented That Featured A Gorilla (Oddly Referred To As A “Donkey”), A Supposed Princess, And A Plumber

Image source: bluegambit875

#113 Do You Know These Guys

Image source: nobodyparticular60

#114 Who Knows What This Is ?

Image source: SLS1971

#115 Favorite Angel?

Image source: KomplicatedKay

#116 Who Else Spent Their Time And Money Here?

Image source: Level_Job_8117

#117 The Other Half Of The Expression

Image source: DickSleeve53

#118 Chewing Gum Cigar’s

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#119 If You Had One Of These, You Probably Need Glasses To Play It Today

Image source: goagod

#120 If You Know What TV Character Uses This Car, Then

Image source: OutrageousMight457

