120 Things That Make People Who Recognize Them Feel Very Old (New Pics)

There are certain moments in life that hit you with the undeniable truth: you’re getting older. Maybe it’s stiff knees, forgetting things you used to know by heart, or realizing you can’t pull an all-nighter like you once did.
Another sign? Catching sight of an old-school Game Boy tucked on a shelf or stumbling upon a vintage ’80s lunchbox at a flea market. People in this community have shared such experiences that made them mutter, “Okay, I’m officially old now.” Today, we’ve compiled the most relatable, cringe-and-laugh-worthy entries into a list below. Each one is a gentle reminder of how quickly time flies. Scroll down and get ready to laugh, reminisce, and maybe whisper, “Wow… I really am getting old.”
#1 Correct
Image source: Make_the_music_stop
#2 Mel Brooks Turns 99 Today, Happy Birthday!
Image source: Rick–Diculous
#3 If You Know Then You Can Appreciate This Pic
Image source: Devi8tor
#4 If You Thought This Guy Was Old Af When You Were A Kid, You’re Older Now Than He Was Then
Image source: AldruhnHobo
#5 Too Often A Sight When We Were Kids
Image source: DickSleeve53
#6 If You’ve Used One Of These, You’re Probably Retired
Image source: barkingrat56
#7 Windows 98 Se Was The Best Operating System Ever And I Will Go Doom Guy On A Hill In Hell About It
Image source: AwareWolf82
#8 I’ll Just Put This Here
Image source: SquirrelnMerlin
#9 Before Card Keys
Image source: [deleted]
#10 Used This Today For Maybe The Second Time In 40+ Years
Image source: ramshag
#11 My Introduction To Air Conditioning
Image source: SquirrelnMerlin
#12 This Is How We Had Fun
Image source: DamonRG
#13 Kid Had No Knowledge Of Why I Was So Essatic When I Found This
Image source: One_Sun_6258
#14 On This Date 45 Years Ago, Trans American Flight 209 Made A Miracle Landing In Chicago Saving Hundreds Of Lives. All Thanks To The Bravery Of Its Makeshift Crew
Image source: bluegambit875
#15 At An Antique Store, What Is It
Image source: er824
#16 If You Know What The Hole At The Top Right Corner Of This Desk Is For
Image source: 2BallsInTheHole
#17 I Wish I Still Had One, Along With The Giant Speakers!
Image source: Burningman316
#18 Happy 69th Birthday To Tom Hanks!
Image source: Tracybytheseaside
#19 Who Got A Coke From One Of These?
Image source: KomplicatedKay
#20 A Wrinkle In Time
Image source: Mammoth_Mixture4735
#21 45 Years Ago This Week, A Odd Fellow Made His Talk Show Debut. Whatever Happened To Him?
Image source: bluegambit875
#22 Guillotine Paper Cutter, Favorite In School
Image source: clmoore1
#23 These Were Our “Automatic” Ice Maker … 😊
Image source: Exclusively-Choc
#24 Seems Like Just Yesterday. .
Image source: Pinkslinkie
#25 Snl Land Shark Skits!
Image source: Ryan_Petrovich8769
#26 Bit Of Smoke With Your Burger Kid?
Image source: Devi8tor
#27 Check Out Some Of The Names On “Now That’s What I Call Dad Rock”
Image source: mrjohnnymac18
#28 Waaaaaay Before Lip Fillers, We Had The 5 Cent Red Wax Lips At The Corner Store
Image source: Martynypm
#29 My First TV
Image source: big_macaroons
#30 I Was 10 Years Old When I First Saw Them. They Scared The [hell] Out Of Me
Image source: bald_eagle_66
#31 We’re Old !
Image source: omartje
#32 Billy Crystal In Soap, The Quirky Sitcom (1977 To 1981)
Image source: Make_the_music_stop
#33 Class Of 87
Image source: Burningman316
#34 Your Song Request Finally Plays On The Radio. You Press “Record”. The Dog Starts Barking
Image source: Natural-Promise-78
#35 How About A Nice Hawaiian Punch?
Image source: CadabraMist
#36 Wanna Feel Old?
Image source: Edm_vanhalen1981
#37 La Olympics 1984. If You Know What Happened Next, You’re Old
Image source: Make_the_music_stop
#38 If You Know Who These Two Guys Are…
Image source: TheDudeWhoCanDoIt
#39 ‘member This Guy?
Image source: Goatboy1
#40 I Suppose It Was Inevitable…
Image source: Bitter-Researcher389
#41 Back In Our Day If You Wanted It In Your Movie, You Had To Build It
Image source: Grahamthicke
#42 This One Stung A Bit
Image source: Vic-Trola
#43 Used As A Foot Bath In Our House. Did You Have One?
Image source: Devi8tor
#44 Know This Guy?
Image source: LessWorld3276
#45 Hello Chief
Image source: Character-Witness-27
#46 Rip Michael Madison (67) You’ll Always Be The Tough Guy
Image source: MegatonsSon
#47 If You Know This Man’s Name, Schedule A Colonoscopy Immediately!
Image source: captainmidday
#48 To All The Old Nerds Out There: Sharpen Your Pencils And Commence To Flowchartin’!
Image source: richincleve
#49 If You Saw This Movie
Image source: Krimreaper1
#50 We Wore This Baby Out … 😊
Image source: Exclusively-Choc
#51 Greeting Professor Falken, It’s Been 42 Years…
Image source: Burningman316
#52 If You Know The TV Show From This Snapshot Of The Opening Credits, You Are Old
Image source: WarnerToddHuston
#53 If You Know What Happened To This Poor Man You Could Probably Use A Good Nap
Image source: Krinoid
#54 If You Watched 80’s TV Then You Know That This Is Not An Egg
Image source: Devi8tor
#55 You’re Old If You Recognize This Guy
Image source: eatsleepdive
#56 Michael Mckean – Young People Might Know Him As Chuck From Better Call Saul, But Older Folks Will Recognize Him As Lenny From Laverne & Shirley
Image source: Krinoid
#57 Does Anyone Eat These Anymore?
Image source: ColdKickin72
#58 And The 90s Were 30 Years Ago
Image source: Any-Boysenberry-8244
#59 If You Have A Favorite Quote From W.c. Fields, You’re Old Af
Image source: Opster79two
#60 My Father Had A Similar Shaving Bowl
Image source: clmoore1
#61 This Was My Introduction To Characters Breaking The Fourth Wall
Image source: defyinglogicsl
#62 These Things Were Truly Awful. I Loved Them. I Haven’t Chewed On Wax In Decades!
Image source: Tracybytheseaside
#63 Old Folks And Fans Of Oldies Should Get This
Image source: Serling45
#64 Did Anyone Have To Wear This Hideous “Headgear” During The Day? I Was Lucky And Only Ordered To Wear It At Night, But Still Hated It
Image source: rastroboy
#65 Night Court
Image source: Porkchopp33
#66 Who Wore These Loud Wooden Clogs ?
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#67 These Were A Thing Once
Image source: DickSleeve53
#68 Who Waiting In Line In 1977 To See This ?
Image source: SLS1971
#69 One Of Our Favorites
Image source: Casual_Orbit
#70 This Was The 1st Video Game I Ever Played
Image source: PdoffAmericanPatriot
#71 If You Know Who She Is Then Congrats..you’re Old
Image source: Devi8tor
#72 Labyrinth
Image source: weird_mike303
#73 People Thought This Was A Look
Image source: DickSleeve53
#74 Would Anyone Like Coffee?
Image source: rbrt_brln
#75 How Old Are We? Well, Carly Simon Turns 80 Today. We’re Getting Up There
Image source: Papichuloft
#76 Helping Our Teachers Take Their Smoke Breaks
Image source: woodpile3
#77 Sunday Evening TV Of The Past
Image source: Budget_Solution6660
#78 Tupperware Kids Cups – We Used These As The “Bathroom Cup”
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#79 Raise Your Hand If You Had This Fiery Spit Of Satan Put On Every Cut And Bruise Growing Up
Image source: Libra79
#80 You Can Hear This Photo
Image source: bluegambit875
#81 Two Big Johns From Our Day That I Miss Alot
Image source: Grahamthicke
#82 How To Ruin Your Political Career In One Easy Lesson
Image source: DickSleeve53
#83 On This Day In 2019 Mad Magazine Announces They Will Stop Production After 67 Years
Image source: Opster79two
#84 Sigh ….. Yup
Image source: Grrwoofwag
#85 It’s The Latest Version!
Image source: klystron88
#86 If You Recognize These Girls
Image source: False_Ad_555
#87 If You Know Their Names, You’re Getting On Up There
Image source: Opster79two
#88 The Original Thongs
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#89 Can Anyone Else Smell This Pic Too
Image source: Libra79
#90 Oh Nooo!
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#91 Which TV Dinner Are You Eating On The TV Tray While Watching Your Favorite TV Show?
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#92 Mary Ann Or Ginger
Image source: Burningman316
#93 This Fellow Was Big In Our Old Lives Twice, Once For A Famed Cartoon And Once For A Huge Sitcom! Who Is He?
Image source: WarnerToddHuston
#94 When You Still Got Toys In Cereal Boxes
Image source: Icy-Book2999
#95 Trying To Live Forever
Image source: Icy-Book2999
#96 Anyone Else Flashing Red?
Image source: pmljb
#97 This Is The 350lb General Electric Giant TV With Fully Integrated Vcr Of 1978. I Never Saw One Of These Growing Up Nor Did I Know They Even Existed. Did You Have One Or Know Someone Who Had One?
Image source: Grahamthicke
#98 Where Were You In ’62?
Image source: Make_the_music_stop
#99 Did You Ever Eat A Pinecone?… Many Parts Are Edible. You Know His Name If You’re Old As Me
Image source: rastroboy
#100 Hello Mrs.cleaver. I Came Here For The Beaver
Image source: One_Sun_6258
#101 Yeah…you’re Old & Now Maybe Bald
Image source: VoteForGiantMeteor
#102 If Your Family Or Kinfolk Owned One Of These Beauties…you Just Might Be…
Image source: Libra79
#103 Crazy Foam In The Bathtub
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#104 These Rising Toys Gave Many Days And Hours Of Fun To Me And My Cousins On Their Concrete Driveway
Image source: Guesseyder
#105 Who Else Had To Sit Through This On Sunday Night?
Image source: non3ck
#106 Any Food You Have To Steer Clear Of Now?
Image source: SquonkMan61
#107 How Many Old People Still Have A Drawer Full Of Manuals?
Image source: RobFloridaMan
#108 I Had To Explain Who This Man Was And What He Was Known For To A Young Coworker. His Name Still Rolls Off The Tongue
Image source: dunnkw
#109 Who’s Getting The Fried Ice Cream?
Image source: DickSleeve53
#110 The Push Up
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#111 Well, I Guess This Makes It Official, I’m Old
Image source: ValuableRegular9684
#112 44 Years Ago This Week, A Quarter-Eating Machine Was Invented That Featured A Gorilla (Oddly Referred To As A “Donkey”), A Supposed Princess, And A Plumber
Image source: bluegambit875
#113 Do You Know These Guys
Image source: nobodyparticular60
#114 Who Knows What This Is ?
Image source: SLS1971
#115 Favorite Angel?
Image source: KomplicatedKay
#116 Who Else Spent Their Time And Money Here?
Image source: Level_Job_8117
#117 The Other Half Of The Expression
Image source: DickSleeve53
#118 Chewing Gum Cigar’s
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#119 If You Had One Of These, You Probably Need Glasses To Play It Today
Image source: goagod
#120 If You Know What TV Character Uses This Car, Then
Image source: OutrageousMight457
