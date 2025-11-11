25 Animal Twins That Are Tough To Tell Apart

Two heads are better than one, and the same logic also dictates that two adorable animals are better than one. Their rarity (and cuteness) makes animal twins truly special, which is why we decided to collect a list of the cutest identical baby animals (and a few equally cute adults) we’ve ever seen.

Twins are rare in most species, but not all – twins or even triplets form the majority of births among Clawed New World monkeys, or Callitrichines. Of course, not all of the animals here are twins. Some are probably just similar members of the same species that we can’t tell apart. We don’t mind, though – they’re still adorable!

Image credits: ermagerdrerdert

Source: trukhina.livejournal.com

Image credits: Christopher G

Image credits: Nathalie De Cecco

Image credits: Ilia Shalamaev

Image credits: Vinay Visanth

Source: 1ms.net

Source: Facebook

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: Pete Foley

Image credits: ruthinea

Image credits: Danilo Ernesto Melzi

Image credits: Teddy n TJ Ruled The World

Image credits: Simonsnapz

Image credits: gerrybuiltcomputer

Image credits: whatgetsyouoff

Image credits: Dave Kiddle

Image credits: Mari Ward-Foster

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: Etienne Oosthuizen

Image credits: Cindy Tucey

Image credits: Nikolai Zinoviev

Image credits: Robert Canis

Image credits: Andre Villeneuve

