25 Animal Twins That Are Tough To Tell Apart

Two heads are better than one, and the same logic also dictates that two adorable animals are better than one. Their rarity (and cuteness) makes animal twins truly special, which is why we decided to collect a list of the cutest identical baby animals (and a few equally cute adults) we’ve ever seen.
Twins are rare in most species, but not all – twins or even triplets form the majority of births among Clawed New World monkeys, or Callitrichines. Of course, not all of the animals here are twins. Some are probably just similar members of the same species that we can’t tell apart. We don’t mind, though – they’re still adorable!
Image credits: ermagerdrerdert
Source: trukhina.livejournal.com
Image credits: Christopher G
Image credits: Nathalie De Cecco
Image credits: Ilia Shalamaev
Image credits: Vinay Visanth
Source: 1ms.net
Source: Facebook
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: Pete Foley
Image credits: ruthinea
Image credits: Danilo Ernesto Melzi
Image credits: Teddy n TJ Ruled The World
Image credits: Simonsnapz
Image credits: gerrybuiltcomputer
Image credits: whatgetsyouoff
Image credits: Dave Kiddle
Image credits: Mari Ward-Foster
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: Etienne Oosthuizen
Image credits: Cindy Tucey
Image credits: Nikolai Zinoviev
Image credits: Robert Canis
Image credits: Andre Villeneuve
Follow Us