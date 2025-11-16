How Flowers Change People’s Mood: The Surprise That Says It All (13 Pics)

A florist shop in Romania tried to prove flowers’ effect on people. First, they performed an online survey and the results were eloquent: more than 97% said they equally love to offer and receive flowers and more than 35% stated that the act brings them joy.

Other effects flowers have on people: they change the mood (26%) they make the recipient feel appreciated (22%), and they give a festive feeling (almost 10%) Floria.ro survey showed.

So the flower shop went further with the research and they invited 12 content creators and creative entrepreneurs to a photo shoot. The reason was kept secret, the participants had no idea who was behind the photo shoot. But during the session they were surprised with a gorgeous flowers bouquet. And the effect was obvious and instant.

“We see how flowers make people smile with every delivery. This time we wanted to surprise that amazing feeling, the pure joy on camera. And the pictures speak for themselves”, said Marina Popescu, Floria.ro’s GM.

What do you think? Do flowers bring joy?

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
