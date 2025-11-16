How Do You Know When God Speaks To You? (Closed)

God speaks in different ways. It may be a thought or a mental picture that comes to you. He has various methods to get a message to you. How do you receive communication from the One who created you?

I am not religious, but I do think that there is some type of God or divine being. One of the times that i think God communicated with me was when I suddenly had a really strong feeling that I needed to stop hating things, and that I needed to forgive. I think it was God because it was such a strong sense of morals in a time that I was struggling.

Simple really. If it’s a good thought, God has spoken to you. If it’s a bad thought, it’s the Devil.

Except your feelings/thoughts are subjective, neither god out of thousands has been proven to exist, and one determines who “speaks in his head” based on his subjective set of morals.

One can pretend to hear voices in his head, and command the people do as he says “per God’s will”, as has occurred for millennia.

When I’m moved to do kind things for others without any ulterior motive.

