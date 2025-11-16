Entitled Neighbor Keeps Parking Car In This Woman’s Driveway, She Gets His Car Towed

They say you can’t choose your family and very often the same applies to your neighbors. A person can consider themselves to be lucky if they are on good terms with their neighbors that are nice, understanding, and ready to lend a helping hand. But what to do if the people that live next door think that they are better than you and make your life miserable with their actions? One Reddit user, @Jeleki2020, decided to share the story that involved her entitled neighbors who thought that they were allowed to do whatever they wanted without accepting any consequences for their actions.
The woman started her story by stating that she lives with her two teenage sons in a quiet neighborhood where every property has a garage. Since the woman lives there alone with her kids, she has only one car that she likes to park in her garage, while her neighbors have multiple cars that they sometimes park in their driveway or in the street. But even though there were a lot of cars in the neighborhood, those who lived there never had any issue with parking.
The situation changed when a new family moved in next to the author’s house. The woman was friendly enough to go and meet the new neighbors, and everything seemed to be going well. The new family living nearby consisted of mom, dad, and their three teenagers. The author of the post was quite happy with the family as they seemed to be friendly. She also noticed that they used their garage to store their things, and parked all of their four cars in the driveway. This is when this information becomes important to the story.
One evening, the woman was at home when her neighbor, the dad, came knocking at her door and struck up a conversation. He stated that one of his kids had just turned 16, so they bought him a truck. The problem was that they didn’t have much space to park the car, so they asked the woman whether his son could park his truck in her driveway. The woman explained that she can’t allow his son to park it there because she uses this driveway and his car will block her way. The man was determined to convince her to allow him to use her driveway anyway, but the woman disagreed, pointing out that they bought a huge truck without thinking about where to park it. She ended the conversation by stating that she wouldn’t change her mind and she needed to get back to her sick kid.
The next day, the woman shared this story with her coworkers, and one of them thought it would be a good idea for her to write an email to her homeowner’s association (HOA), just to report the situation in case it escalated any further, so she did so.
One evening, the woman noticed that her son didn’t feel good, so she decides to take him to the doctor for a checkup. The woman was about to leave when she noticed that the neighbor’s son’s truck was in her driveway. She went to her neighbor’s to solve the problem and once again reminded them that their son couldn’t park his car on her driveway, and if it happened again, she would get the car towed. While the woman was in the minor emergency room, she once again notified the HOA about the problem with the neighbors.
The woman shared that during the weekend, they spent a lot of time in the minor emergency room as well as picking up some prescriptions. After an exhausting day, the woman and her kids were headed back home where she again found the truck parked in her driveway. The woman kept her promise to call a tow truck if she found the car on her property again. It took 30 minutes for the truck to arrive and tow the car. The author of the post once again notified the HOA of this.
The next morning, the neighbor came banging at her door, asking where the car was. He wasn’t happy with the answer and even called the police. Then the officer and the woman had a conversation and this was when she showed him all of the evidence she had: emails to HOA, pictures, and the video she made when the neighbor came to her door and asked her where his son’s car was. Their conversation ended in the woman stating that she would like to file a report for trespassing.
The situation ended in the son receiving a $150 fine as well as the parents finally understanding that they should replace his car with a smaller one, which they did. They no longer parked it in the woman’s driveway. The author of the post also revealed a brighter side to this story: she became really close friends with one of the neighbors who was kind enough to give her his phone number in case she needs anything and help her with her lawn. His nice gestures weren’t unnoticed as the woman then started inviting him to dinners, and even asked him to join their family at Thanksgiving. She stated that he reminded her a lot of her grandfather, so she was happy that this whole situation ended up with her having a “second grandparent.”
A lot of people online became invested in this story as it took a while to unfold. A lot of them were concerned about her and her kids’ safety because it seemed that this family won’t leave things that easily and might even plot a revenge plan. So they advised the woman to get cameras that she actually did install for everyone’s safety. Users online agreed with the woman and were impressed with how she handled the situation. What do you think about this story? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comment down below!
